Player ratings and match stats from QPR 2 Rotherham United 1

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his verdict on Championship events at Loftus Road.
By Paul Davis
Published 25th Feb 2024, 12:22 GMT
Updated 25th Feb 2024, 12:59 GMT
Millers (3-5-2)

Viktor Johansson: 7

Could have done better with both QPR goals but had shown his usual excellence up until then. Rare errors from arguably the Championship's best goalkeeper.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Solid again on the right of a three-man backline. Not spectacular but did his job.

Sean Morrison: 8

Strong at the heart of the defence and that long throw of his is a big weapon for a struggling side who rely on set-pieces for much of their threat.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Added some class and composure to the defence until, worryingly, having to go off. Has quickly got up to speed after his long lay-off.

Femi Seriki: 5

His first Millers start and one the young loanee won't fondly remember. A good athlete but his play needs developing. The wing-back offered little in attack and was given a hard time in defence by QPR dangerman Ilias Chair.

Andy Rinomhota: 7

Played well. Ran with the ball, dug in when he didn't have it and kept Rotherham on the move with his passing.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Put in a shift. Kept possession and plugged a lot of gaps. He doesn't panic on the ball in tight areas.

Sam Clucas: 6Worked hard and showed one or two moments of quality.

Peter Kioso: 7

He's done well since his return from his loan at Peterborough United. Was up and down the pitch at Loftus Road. Good attitude, good display.

Tom Eaves: 6

Produced a lovely finish to put the Millers ahead early on. A reasonable contribution after that was marred by a fluffed header when he had an inviting opening.

Sam Nombe: 5

Ran hard but not for long enough. Showed up well early on and faded after the break. His touch has yet to reach Championship standard.

Subs

Cafu (for Seriki 56): 5

Easy on the eye without ever hurting QPR.

Jordan Hugill (for Nombe 78): NA

QPR were in control by the time he came on and he had little impact.

Charlie Wyke (for Eaves 78): NA

Ditto Hugill

Jamie Lindsay (for Rinomhota 84): NA

Typical doggedness from the Scot in the few minutes he was on the pitch.

Arvin Appiah (for Humphreys 84): NA

Another game, another brief cameo that offered no real danger.

It's become the story of the loanee's season.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Lee Peltier, Shane Ferguson.

QPR (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic 6; Jimmy Dunne 6, Steve Cook 6, Jake Clarke-Salter 6, Kenneth Paal 6 (Ziyad Larkeche 84); Isaac Hayden 6 (Sam Field H-T), Jack Colbeck 6; Chris Willock 7, Joe Hodge 6 (Paul Smyth H-T, 7), Ilias Chair 9 (Lucas Anderson 90+2); Michael Frey 6 (Lyndon Dykes 84). Subs not used: Jordan Archer, Morgan Fox, Reggie Cannon, Sinclair Armstrong.

Goals: Eaves 7 (Rotherham); Smyth 60, Willock 75 (QPR).

Referee: Matthew Donohue (Greater Manchester).

Attendance: 16,351 (609).

Opposition view

“We knew it would be a difficult game. It is a relegation battle. The performance today was mixed.

“It was perhaps the worst scenario we could face, going behind after a few minutes. We had talked a lot about starting on the front foot and applying pressure.

“Rotherham have been changing their approach in the last few weeks. They are in an all-or-nothing situation so are risking more.

“At half-time we made some adjustments and the second half was much better.

“We didn't start well, but credit to the guys: we deserved the win in the second half.

“The season is a marathon, I know everyone suffers when you are down there. Today, we need to enjoy it, but we need to be humble and keep working.”

- QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes

The stats

Possession: QPR 65 per cent, Millers 35

Goal attempts: QPR 18, Millers 14

On target: QPR 9, Millers 4

Corners: QPR 9, Millers 0

Fouls: QPR 9, Millers 17

Final word

Credit to 609 away fans. That's an excellent turnout when the Millers are in a position of no hope.

