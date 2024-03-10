during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Rotherham United at Carrow Road, Norwich on Saturday 9th March 2024. (Photo: David Watts | MI News)

Viktor Johansson: 6

Made two good saves but his exceptional standards have slipped a little in the last few games.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Rotherham's man of the match. The margin of defeat would have been bigger had it not been for his willingness to put his body in the way.

Sean Morrison: 5

Fair play to the captain for making himself available. But he was carrying a calf issue and is getting on in years and it showed at Carrow Road.

Cameron Humphreys: 5

A talented player who was too casual. Defend first, the rest is a bonus.

Peter Kioso: 5

Tried to make progress down the right flank but it didn't often happen. A long way below his best.

Ollie Rathbone: 5

Ollie is as honest as he is competitive and will accept he hasn't been on top form in 2024. Put in the effort but Norwich's midfield bossed the match.

Christ Tiehi: 4

Shares the Rathbone willingness gene but in recent weeks he hasn't been the player he was earlier in the campaign.

Sam Clucas: 4

A torrid afternoon. Jeered by the Norwich fans on an afternoon when little went right for him.

Seb Revan: 5

Not bad in possession but much of the Canaries' threat came down his flank.

Charlie Wyke: 3

Taken off at the interval after making no impact at all.

Tom Eaves: 4

His best work came in his own penalty area, which shows how little Rotherham offered as an attacking threat.

The subs

Andy Rinomhota (for Wyke H-T): 4

I think he's made a contribution since his January loan arrival but he couldn't get himself involved in this game.

Sam Nombe (for Rathbone 58): 4

Had a good reputation in League One, but hasn't done enough in the Championship. Runs hard but can't keep it going and his heavy touch gives the ball back to the opposition too often. It looks like being next season before we see the best of him.

Arvin Appiah (for Morrison 58): 4

On as a sub, hardly anything seen of him. The story of his season. It's been a wasted loan year for him and the Millers.

Jordan Hugill (for Eaves 58): 4

Put a header over the bar. That was about it really.

Jamie Lindsay (for Clucas 85): NA

Frustrating second half of the season for him. Not being used enough and can't find his rhythm.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Cafu, Femi Seriki.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn 6; Jack Stacey 8, Jacob Sorensen 8, Ben Gibson 6 (Danny Batth H-T, 6), Sam McCallum 7; Marcelino Nunez 7 (Liam Gibbs 68, 6), Kenny McLean 7 (Sydney van Hooijdonk 52, 6); Gabriel Sara 9, Ashley Barnes 5 (Ken Aboh 81), Borja Sainz 8; Josh Sargent 8 (Christian Fassnacht 52, 6). Subs not used: George Long, Grant Hanley, Kellen Fisher, Finley Welch.

Goals: Sara 13, 47, Sorensen 20, Sainz 31, Sargent 45+1 (Norwich).

Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey).

Attendance: 26,111 (226).

Opposition view

“It was a fantastic afternoon, a fantastic performance. The players deserve a lot of credit.

“We conceded a very avoidable defeat just three days ago at Middlesbrough where we were very angry about the result, and then to react like this is top class. It shows the energy and the drive of the match.

“Football matches are all about hunger and passion and this is what the players have shown today.

“We said to the group before the game, Rotherham are not on the best run, but the truth is they have beaten us this season (in September). This was in our thoughts when we prepared for the game and it means you have to be at your very best.

“We have known that if we are on it in terms of possession and defence as well then we can cause some problems and this is exactly what the players have done. How the players did it today was perfect.”

- Canaries boss David Wagner

The stats

Possession: Norwich 68 per cent, Millers 32

Goal attempts: Norwich 18, Millers 2

On target: Norwich 8, Millers 0

Corners: Norwich 4, Millers 3

Fouls: Norwich 9, Millers 12

Final word