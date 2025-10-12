Match-winner Josh Benson in action for Rotherham United at Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis assesses League One proceedings at Sixfields Stadium as Matt Hamshaw’s team end their barren spell on the road.

Cameron Dawson: 7

He had no saves to make in open play but took command of his box and came and caught crosses. A big help to his defenders.

Joe Rafferty: 8

A really solid pro giving a really solid display. Earns an extra point for getting forward and taking his goal so well.

Zak Jules: 6

No major errors – other than a needless booking – in a steady performance. Very unlucky to have a penalty awarded against him. Jamal Baptiste: 7

Gave away too many free-kicks in the first half when he was troubled by Kamarai Swyer but improved hugely after the break. Defended well and played a part in the equaliser.

Denzel Hall: 6

Flashes of the quality we have come to expect yet he wasn't at his best. Worked hard and covered the ground well.

Dan Gore: 7

Always happy to take the ball, always looking to make something happen.

Joe Powell: 7

Neat in possession and put in a real shift. But sort out those deliveries, Powelly.

Reece James: 6

Produced the cross of the game to set up Shaun McWilliams for a first-half chance that should have been buried. Sacrificed at the break as Rotherham changed shape.

Shaun McWilliams: 6

Industrious. Always looking to be part of the action. That miss against his old club will haunt him.

Martin Sherif: 6

A mix of good and bad. A real threat now and then but sometimes he shed possession too easily. You always think something might happen when the big boy's lurking.

Josh Benson: 8

Played well even before he dispatched that cracking free-kick winner, although one or two of his crosses didn't beat the first man. Becoming a really important player for the Millers.

The subs

Jordan Hugill (for James H-T): 7

Made a real impact. Showed for the ball, roughed up Northampton a bit with his physicality and set up the Millers' first goal.

Kian Spence (for McWilliams 67): 7

Full of running and not just any old running but very effective running. Got himself into good positions. Just want manager Matt hamshaw wants to see from the summer signing.

Sam Nombe (for Sherife 67): 7

Looked lively and quick after his long lay-off. Great to have him back.

Liam Kelly (for Benson 90+1): NA

An old head helping to see out the game.

Not used: Hamish Douglas, Dru Yearwood, Jack Holmes.

Northampton (3-4-3): Ross Fitzsimmons 6; Connor McCarthy 6, Jordan Thorniley 7, Nesta Guinness-Walker 6; Sam Hoskins 7, Terry Taylor 6, Dean Campbell 6, Jack Perkins 6 (Joe Wormleighton 90); Kamarai Swyer 6 (Michael Jacobs 83), Jack Vale 5 (Ethan Wheatley 21, 5), Tyrese Fornah 6. Subs not used: Jordan Willis, Theo Avery, Ollie Evans, Joziah Barnett.

Goals: Hoskins pen 26 (Northampton); Rafferty 70, Benson 87 (Rotherham).

Referee: Paul Tierney (Greater Manchester)

Attendance: 6458 (596)

Opposition view

“It's not a free-kick (that led to Josh Benson's winner) and I've said to Paul (Premier League referee Tierney) that he should know that. He's a better referee than that. It's not an excuse because we weren’t good enough today, but I'm really disappointed with the officials, to be honest.

“Was it a soft penalty? Probably. But you see them given all of the time.

“I’m proud of what the lads are doing but we have got to be better next week. We can be disappointed tonight, but when we come back in next week I want to see smiles on faces. I'm confident in the squad.”

– Northampton boss Kevin Nolan

The stats

Possession: Northampton 43 per cent, Millers 57

Goal attempts: Northampton 3, Millers 11

On target: Northampton 1, Millers 2

Touches in opposition box: Northampton 11, Millers 27

Corners: Northampton 4, Millers 4

Fouls committed: Northampton 8, Millers 17

Final word

A big win that could have a big bearing on the season.