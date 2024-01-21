g

Viktor Johansson: 7

Made two key saves - the first-half one to foil Marcus Forss - was excellent - but won't have been happy with his kicking.

Lee Peltier in action as a wing-back for Rotherham United at Middlesbrough. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Offered good 'legs' and the physicality at the back. Another game where the midfielder made a case that his best position is centre-half.

Sean Morrison: 8

After an injury-troubled start to the campaign he's starting to make a case to be Player of the Year. Continued excellence from the centre-half. Bossed the penalty area, won his headers and made crucial blocks. He can pass a ball as well.

Seb Revan: 7

Growing into that left-sided centre-half role. The young lad can play. Does his defending and also gets up the pitch when he can. An effective member of the team when he cuts out those lapses in concentration. And in the last couple of matches he has cut them out.

Lee Peltier: 7

Does the veteran ever make a mistake? Such a solid performer. Doesn't offer much in attack as a wing-back but ticks every box in defence. A key man for the club.

Jamie Lindsay: 6

Decent enough but wasn't quite the bustling, in-your-face, all-action presence that he can be.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Did his best work stopping Middlesbrough playing. An unselfish display.

Sam Clucas: 8

This isn't an older player looking for a last pay day. Showed quality on the ball at times and gave his all for the cause. Got in some important tackles and pinched the ball a number of times. A free-agent signing who's getting better with every appearance now his fitness is near to where it needs to be.

Cohen Bramall: 6

Had made a couple of raids down the left flank before injury ended his participation early doors.

Cafu: 5

Took his goal so well. Never looked like missing. But, in truth, other than that he didn't contribute a great deal in a position just behind a lone striker that should have suited him.

Jordan Hugill: 7

Fans of his hometown club paid him the compliment of booing him off. He'd been a thorn in Middlesbrough's side and his ball to set up Cafu's goal was one of the passes of the day.

The subs

Peter Kioso (for Bramall 36): 6

Put in a shift. More to come. Good to see him finally wearing a Millers jersey again. The pace of the game was faster than he's been used to in his League One loan but he stuck to his task. Put in one telling cross that the Millers might have made more of.

Tom Eaves (for Hugill 76): NA

More defending than attacking to do for the big frontman.

Ollie Rathbone (for Lindsay 76): NA

His energy pepped up the Millers for Boro's late onslaught.

Sam Nombe (for Cafu 86): NA

No chance for the striker to make an impact as Rotherham kept Boro at bay in the closing minutes.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Tolaji Bola, Arvin Appiah, Georgie Kelly, Ciaran McGuckin.

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Tom Glover 6; Luke Ayling 5, Dael Fry 6, Matt Clarke 7, Lukas Engel 6; Dan Barlaser 6 (Lewis O'Brien 81), Hayden Hackney 7; Isaiah Jones NA (Marcus Forss 20, 7), Finn Azaz 5 (Matt Crooks 68, 6), Morgan Rogers 5; Sam Greenwood 6 (Josh Coburn 81). Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Rav van den Berg, Alex Gilbert, Paddy McNair, Law McCabe.

Goals: Forss 82 (Middlesbrough); Cafu 59 (Rotherham).

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).

Attendance: 26,140 (674 plus pay on the day).

Opposition verdict

"To have only one point from the two games we've played (against Rotherham) is hard to take. They defended well in numbers. They came here to frustrate us and make it difficult for us.

"In the first half we played some good football and looked penetrating, but the second half became dead and stop-start.

"The ball-in-play time must have been really low and there was no flow and rhythm. Then their goal, which was offside from Hugill in the build-up, comes from nowhere and makes it difficult for us.

"We did great to get back into it with a goal from Marcus (Forss) and then in the last minute, looking back at it, it was a goal (disallowed for Matt Crooks being offside) from Josh (Coburn). It should have stood."

- Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick

The stats

Possession: Boro 70 per cent, Millers 30

Goal attempts: Boro 15, Millers 6

On target: Boro 3, Millers 2

Corners: Boro 13, Millers 2

Fouls: Boro 8, Millers 8

Final word