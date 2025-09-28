Josh Benson on his first Rotherham United start, at Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One events at the One Call Stadium yesterday.

Cameron Dawson: 6

Made some good saves but the attempt to keep out Tyler Roberts' strike for the Mansfield equaliser was almost non-existent.

Denzel Hall: 6

Cool and steady at centre-back. The wing-back can do a job there but at the cost of his attacking danger. Lenny Agbaire: 6

Great to see the youngster back in action after injury. There were moments of rustiness but also others of physicality and decisiveness. More to come from a very talented player.

Jamal Baptiste: 7

Another good performance from the young loanee. A defender who likes to defend. Growing with every performance. His pace and combativeness halted a number of home forays.

Marvin Kaleta: 5

One or two flashes but not enough of them until he was injured and had to come off at the break.

Dan Gore: 6

Caused problems with his running and produced a couple of slide-rule passes. Faded after the break.

Kian Spence: 5

Covered the ground with a spring in his step yet didn't have the kind of impact he would have liked.

Joe Powell: 6

Looked a little more like his old self at times. However, he's still searching for his best form.

Reece James: 5

Conceded the free-kick that led to Mansfield's winner when there was no need to and should have taken an early chance to put his side in front. Hasn't been convincing so far this season.

Jordan Hugill: 4

Took his penalty very, very well but was unable to influence proceedings in open play.

Josh Benson: 7

Was given an advanced role almost alongside Hugill in his first start and his vision and creativity – particularly in the first half – were rare bright spots for Rotherham on a disappointing afternoon. The lad can play, now it's about staying fit.

The subs

Ar'Jany Martha (for Kaleta H-T): 4

The Millers need to see more from a summer signing who has the ability to really affect games but, at the moment, isn't showing it. A more defensive role didn't help his cause.

Zak Jules (for Agbaire 58): 5

Lost his place to Agbaire and then replaced him early in the second half. Nothing good, nothing bad about his display. Kion Etete (for Spence 77): NA

Rotherham's squad is all the stronger for the striker's return from the treatment room. Didn't do much here but we all know that he has a threat in him.

Not used: Ted Cann, Joe Rafferty, Dru Yearwood, Jack Holmes.

Mansfield (4-1-3-2): Liam Roberts 6; Kyle Knoyle 6 (Dom Dwyer 89), Deji Oshilaja 7, Frazer Blake-Tracy 6, Stephen McLaughlin 7 (Kyle McAdam 89); Aaron Lewis 7; Nathan Moriah-Welsh 5 (Max Dickov 80), Jamie McDonnell 6, Tyler Roberts 7 (George Maris 67, 6); Will Evans 5, Rhys Oates 8 (Taylor Anderson, 89). Subs not used: Owen Mason, Finn Flanagan.

Goals: Hugill pen 7 (Rotherham); Tyler Roberts 62, Dwyer 90 (Mansfield)

Referee: Simon Mather (Lancashire)

Opposition view

“The main thing was that, after having that setback of the penalty, we kept playing. We got on the ball and I thought we created five or six good chances and situations in the first half.

“Rhys Oates was a threat all the way through the game, coming in from wide areas. He was the main point of the attack.#

"One of our attacks in the first half was like pinball. The ball was ricocheting all over the place. We had two or three efforts in that incident but we couldn't quite finish it.

“We just said to the lads at half-time, we're happy with how we're playing generally. We said not to concede again because that would have been the game over.

“I felt that a goal would come for us because we were playing well enough right from the first few minutes of the match.

“In the last minute, I was calling for a good cross from the free-kick. Dom (match-winner Dwyer) knows what to do when the ball comes in. He's 35 years old, he knows where the six-yard box is and the net is.”

– Mansfield boss Nigel Clough

The stats

Possession: Mansfield 58 per cent, Millers 42

Goal attempts: Mansfield 15, Millers 8

On target: Mansfield 7, Millers 3

Touches in opposition box: Mansfield 28, Millers 9

Corners: Mansfield 4, Millers 2

Fouls committed: Mansfield 8, Millers 21

Final word

Not enough steel to see out an away game. Again.