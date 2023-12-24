The Advertiser’s Paul Davis delivers his verdict after Championship events at the King Power Stadium.

Viktor Johansson: 7

A busy afternoon. Made a few sharp saves against his former club.

6/10: Sam Nombe worked hard for little reward for Rotherham United at Leicester City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Like all the defenders, he played really well for an hour. Some key challenges and telling blocks.

Sean Morrison: 7

Can still do the business in the penalty area. Good on the ball too.

Seb Revan: 6

Solid for most of the match but made a couple of slack, needless errors. That happens too often with him.

Dexter Lembikisa: 6

Better as a wing-back than he is as a full-back. This wasn't an afternoon where he could show his offensive skills, though.

Jamie Lindsay: 6

Dogged against nimble, quick-thinking opponents.

Ollie Rathbone: 6

The pick of the midfielders on a day no Millers player saw enough of the ball to be a threat.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Unspectacular. Did a decent defensive job for the team.

Cohen Bramall: 6

Dodgy positioning, deadly pace. His speed was just about the Millers' only attacking outlet against a quality side.

Sam Nombe: 6

Ran hard but starved of possession.

Jordan Hugill: 6

Won a few headers, put himself about. Feeding of scraps.

The fans: 9

Fantastic festive support even when the match became a lost cause.

The subs

Georgie Kelly (for Hugill 69): 5

The game was gone by the time he was introduced. Suffered a similar fate to the other forwards.

Tom Eaves (for Nombe 69): 5

Great reception from supporters. Heartwarming to see how much last week's goal has helped him. No opportunity to repeat that feat at the King Power Stadium, however.

Sam Clucas (for Lindsay 78): NA

A welcome return after injury at a time when Rotherham desperately need more numbers.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Arvin Appiah, Ciaran McGuckin.

The stats

Possession: Foxes 75 per cent, Millers 25

Goal attempts: Foxes 24, Millers 2

On target: Foxes 11, Millers 0

Corners: Foxes 10, Millers 0

Fouls: Foxes 5, Millers 4

Leicester (4-1-4-1): Mads Hermansen 6; James Austin 7 (Harry Souttar 78), Jannik Vestergaard 7, Wout Faes 7, Ricardo Pereira 7 (Hamza Choudhury 78); Wilfred Ndidi 7 (Cesare Casadei 69, 7); Abdul Fatawu 6 (Yunus Akgun 55), Harry Winks 6, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 7 (Dennis Praet 69, 6), Stephy Mavididi 8; Patson Daka 8. Subs not used: Jakub Stolarczyk, Conor Coady, Kelechi Iheanacho, Tom Cannon.

Goals: Daka 60, pen 65, Casadei 72 (Leicester).

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).