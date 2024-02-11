g

Viktor Johansson: 7

Not at fault at any of the goals and made saves that kept down the score

Hakeem Odoffin: 5

His first dodgy performance so he switched to centre-half so effectively. Got caught in possession a couple of times and lacked his usual decisiveness.

Sean Morrison: 6

Solid when the ball was near him but struggled on occasion against Leeds' pace.

Lee Peltier: 6

Steady. He never drops below that level.

Peter Kioso: 5

Showed up well now and again in the first half going forward but had a tough time defensively against Crysencio Summerville.

Jamie Lindsay: 4

Played well when he came back into the side after a long injury lay-off but has been poor in the last couple of matches. Normally, stopping teams play is one of his strengths but he was powerless against Leeds.

Christ Tiehi: 5

Another player well below his best. Looked hurried on the ball and didn't have his usual effect on it.

Sam Clucas: 5

Worked hard but was part of a midfield well beaten by the opposition. One or two touches of quality.

Seb Revan: 5

Given a tough test by the sharpness of Wilfried Gnoto. The Leeds man won their battle.

Cafu: 4

Played one decent through ball. Other than that, he was ineffective. His set-piece delivery has really dropped off from earlier in the season.

Jordan Hugill: 4

Gave the Leeds defence little trouble and is another player struggling to make an impression. Lucky to stay on the pitch after that naughty challenge from behind on Joe Rodon.

The subs

Tom Eaves (for Cafu 63): 5

A different kind of player to Cafu but the same lack of impact on this day.

Andy Rinomhota (for Lindsay 63): 5

Not the best day to make your debut. Leeds were in total control when he came on and it stayed that way.

Sam Nombe (for Hugill 63): 5

Willing but did little with limited possession.

Cameron Humphreys (for Morrison 79): NA

Pleasing to see him back after more than four months out. The minutes will have done him good.

Ollie Rathbone (for Tiehi 87): NA

Sad to see a player who has been so important to the Millers reduced to a bit-part role.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Arvin Appiah, Femi Seriki, Charlie Wyke.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier 6; Archie Gray 7, Joe Rodon 7, Ethan Ampadu 7, Junior Firpo 7 (Sam Byram 63, 7); Ilia Gruev 8 (Connor Roberts 75), Glen Kamara 8 (Charlie Cresswell 84); Wilfried Gnoto 8, Georginio Rutter 8, Crysencio Summerville 9 (Joel Piroe 63, 6); Patrick Bamford 6 (Mateo Joseph 75). Subs not used: Kris Klaesson, Liam Cooper, Jaidon Anthony, Joe Gelhardt.

Rotherham (3-5-1-1): Viktor Johansson; Hakeem Odoffin, Sean Morrison (Cameron Humphreys 79), Lee Peltier; Peter Kioso, Jamie Lindsay (Andy Rinomhiota 63), Christ Tiehi (Ollie Rathbone 87), Sam Clucas, Seb Revan; Cafu (Tom Eaves 63); Jordan Hugill (Sam Nombe 63). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Arvin Appiah, Femi Seriki, Charlie Wyke.

Goals: Bamford 10, Summerville 52, pen 60 (Leeds).

Referee: Andy Madley (Huddersfield).

Attendance: 35,261 (611).

Opposition view

“It could have been a tennis score with the chances we created, but you have to respect Rotherham for fighting until the end. They never gave up and they had a few set-pieces in the final ten minutes so we are happy with the 3-0.

“If Patrick's goal was a handball then it probably should not have stood, but these things do even themselves out over the course of a season.

“It can sometimes be more important if it was a match-winning goal, but today we created so many chances and we scored more goals. I don't think it would have made a difference to the result if it was disallowed.

“I was happy with the manner in which we scored and created the chances, but it's also important that we came back to the dressing room with a clean sheet.

“Sometimes when you have this level of dominance you can get carried away and lose your discipline. We didn't do that at any point today.”

- Leeds boss Daniel Farke

The stats

Possession: Leeds 59 per cent, Millers 41

Goal attempts: Leeds 19, Millers 7

On target: Leeds 6, Millers 2

Corners: Leeds 5, Millers 3

Fouls: Leeds 13, Millers 11

Final word