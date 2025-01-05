Rotherham United midfielder Shaun McWilliams in action at Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One proceedings in yesterday’s Yorkshire derby at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dillon Phillips: 8

More key saves from a man in an excellent run of form.

Joe Rafferty: 8

Mr Reliable. Good on the ball, good decision-making.

Hakeem Odoffin: 8

Two clean sheets in two games for him and his partner. Very little got past him and he was assured in possession.

Zak Jules: 8

Same as above. You mention these two in tandem these days. A proper pairing.

Reece James: 7

Lively. Got up and down the left flank.

Cameron Humphreys: 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Didn't quite hit the heights of his Lincoln City performance but, then, the opposition were much better this time. Still did very well. Gives the team defensive and attacking balance as a midfielder.

Alex MacDonald: 6

Got involved and made his presence felt with and without the ball. That right foot of his is very accurate. Has the shortest long throw in football, mind!

Shaun McWilliams: 7

Popped up everywhere, never more tellingly than when he appeared on the goalline to head away the ball and deny what seemed like a certain opener for Michal Helik. Another effective display.

Joe Powell: 7

The play's on the ground more when Humphreys is in midfield and that really suits Powell. Got on the ball and passed well.

Mallik Wilks: 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers' most likely route to goal and was twice foiled by Town goalkeeper Jacob Chapman. Manager Steve Evans thought that at least one of those chances would have been taken had the attacker not been feeling the effects of a hective fixture schedule.

Sam Nombe: 6

Ran hard, made a couple of sharp turns and kept the Town backline honest.

The subs

Cohen Bramall (for MacDonald 58): 6

Created real danger with his quick running but then didn't deliver crosses to match the build-up.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (for Wilks 78): NA The Millers' frontline lost some of its mobility when he came on.

Andre Green (for McWilliams 86): NA

One mistake almost let Huddersfield in. Got away with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Jordan Hugill, Ciaran McGuckin.

Huddersfield (3-5-2): Jacob Chapman 6; Tom Lees 7 (Matty Pearson 64, 7), Michal Helik 8, Nigel Lonwijk (Ollie Turton 4, 6); Brodie Spencer 6, Joe Hodge 7 (Antony Evans 64, 7), Ben Wiles 7, Herbie Kane 6, Josh Koroma (5 Ruben Roosken 73); Callum Marshall 8, Bojan Radulovic 6. Subs not used: Chris Maxwell, Jonathan Hogg, Freddie Ladapo.

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Attendance: 18,353 (897)

Opposition view

“We’ve had some really really good chances – loads of them in the first half, then second half probably not as many but actually better ones, more clear-cut.

“In the last two home games we’ve had 52 shots and a centre-half has scored a goal. I can’t ask much more from the players. They’ve given us everything.

“You’ve got to be respectful. Rotherham aren’t a bad team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven’t seen the sending-off back yet. Millsy (Gary Mills) is one of Rotherham's coaches and knows Martin Paterson (Huddersfield assistant head coach). He said he looked at it a couple of minutes later and it was a red. I know he’s a little bit biased, but he’s a stand-up guy.”

– Huddersfield boss Michael Duff

The stats

Possession: Town 59 per cent, Millers 41

Goal attempts: Town 23, Millers 11

On target: Town 9, Millers 3

Touches in opposition box: Town 35, Millers 21

Corners: Town 6, Millers 3

Fouls: Town 10, Millers 11

Final word

An improving Rotherham side. Players playing for each other.