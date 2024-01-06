Paul Davis gives his verdict after events at the FA Cup third-round tie at Craven Cottage.

Viktor Johansson: 7

Made an excellent save in the second half and, bar one aberration after the break when he left a comfortable take on the floor slip from his grasp, was very sound in his handling.

Cohen Bramall on the run for Rotherham United against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Another game, another solid display from the midfielder who has played his best stuff this season as a centre-half. Has been priceless to the injury-ravaged Millers over the last couple of weeks.

Sean Morrison: 8

More excellence from a tough, experienced defender who turns 33 on Monday. Has played five games in 14 days and been very good in all of them. Strong and effective in his own box at Craven Cottage.

Seb Revan: 5

Not too bad apart from the glaring error that led to the contest's only goal. It's the error that will be remembered. A kid still learning. Needs to do it quickly as this wasn't the loanee's first costly mistake in a game.

Dexter Lembikisa: 6

Did okay. Wasn't really exposed defensively. Never truly got going in an attacking sense.

Jamie Lindsay: 7

Fulham never fully got control of midfield and much of that was down to Lindsay's snapping and digging.

Cafu: 5

Quiet. I thought it might be a cultured player's night up against Premier League opposition but it turned out not to be.

Sam Clucas: 6

Had one or two quality touches and battled hard for the cause but didn't damage the opposition.

Cohen Bramall: 6

Decent enough until he succumbed to injury in the second half. Nothing great, nothing terrible.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Showed up well once or twice early on and then faded from the game.

Tom Eaves: 5

Similar to Hugill on an evening when very little happened for the front two.

The subs

Lee Peltier (for Bramall 55): 6

Very steady stuff from the veteran defender who never lets down the side.

Christ Tiehi (for Cafu 64): 6

Made an impact. Closed gaps and kept possession well.

Ollie Rathbone (for Clucas 64): 7

Made a difference when he came on. Rotherham were sharper for his introduction.

Sam Nombe (for Eaves 64): 7

Ran hard and really stretched Fulham at times. By far Rotherham's biggest attacking threat.

Arvin Appiah (for Lembikisa 81): NA

Had one chance to put in a really dangerous delivery but ballooned it miles away from the intended target.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Tolaji Bola, Georgie Kelly, Ciaran McGuckin.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak 6; Kenny Tete 7, Tosin 8, Issa Diop 8, Timothy Castagne (Antonee Robinson 82) 7; Harrison Reed 7 (Tom Cairney 74), Sasa Lukic 6; Harry Wilson (Willian 74) 6, Andreas Pereira 7 (Tyrese Francois 82), Bobby De Cordova-Reid 8; Rodrigo Muniz 5 (Carlos Vinicius 74). Subs not used: Steven Benda, Raul Jimenez, Joao Palhinha, Luc De Fougerolles.

Goal: De Cordova-Reid 23 (Fulham).

Referee: Simon Hooper (Swindon).

Attendance: 15,083 (690 plus pay on the day).

Opposition view

"Going through in the competition was our aim. Our desire was clear.

"When you change six or so players from one game to another it will always have an impact.

"I knew that was probably going to be the situation, but I would still have liked to have seen a better performance. It was our obligation to control the game, like we did, and to not give many things to Rotherham. They didn't have one shot on target.

"We scored one good goal and had three or four more clear chances to score - one off the post and a great save from the goalkeeper - so of course we deserve to go through.

"It's important to give a chance to squad players. Some of them deserve more chances because of the way they work. The last few games they haven't played, but they are more than ready to play in the Premier League if we need them.

- Fulham boss Marco Silva

The stats

Possession: Fulham 66 per cent, Millers 34

Goal attempts: Fulham 21, Millers 3

On target: Fulham 4, Millers 0

Corners: Fulham 12, Millers 0

Fouls: Fulham 10, Millers 7

Final word