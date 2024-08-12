Star man: Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips in action for Rotherham United at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on Saturday’s League One opening-day proceedings at St James Park.

Dillon Phillips: 8

Edged the 50:50 battle to start and justified his inclusion. His kicking left something to be desired, but he made saves - including a superb one - and handled pretty well.

Star man: Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips in action for Rotherham United at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Steady and smooth. Has the class to be a top player in League One.

Sean Raggett: 6

Had a good, physical fight with Josh Magennis and wasn't found wanting.

Wing-back Cohen Bramall crosses for Rotherham United at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Jamie McCart: 7

Very solid. His passing was awry at times when he tried to find a particular man but he defended well and knocked good long balls into dangerous areas

Joe Rafferty: 6

Was tested defensively by the running of Vincent Harper. Decent in possession and delivered a couple of searching crosses.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Loses a mark for failing to score with his header. Covered the ground, got forward and back, broke up the opposition's play and was sensible in possession.

Christ Tiehi: 5

He's a talented lad who can win the ball and make good use of it. I get the impression, though, that he's playing a little bit within himself. More directness and a stronger sense of purpose would make him some player.

Cohen Bramall: 5

Used his pace well at times but one of those days when there wasn't a great deal at the end of it.

Joe Hungbo: 5

Tried to make things happen. However, not much came off for him. Put in a great first-half cross to set up Jonson Clarke-Harris. Has the skills to be a big player for the Millers this season.

Jordan Hugill: 4

Like last season, he went to ground too easily and didn't win the fouls he was hoping to. Would love to see him just contest the ball.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 5

Still building up his match fitness. Wasted his one big chance.

The subs

Sam Nombe (for Clarke-Harris 59): 6

Rotherham's most dangerous attacker. Missed chances but looked sharp. Train well and start, Sam.

Joe Powell (for McCart 69): 6

One or two good touches and made a superb block when Exeter were having a spell of pressure after the break.

Jack Holmes (for Hungbo 79): NA

Another step in his development. He'll be all the better for his first taste of league football.

Esapa Osong (for Hugill 79): NA

It's yet to really come out, but the teenager has plenty in his locker. Good things may come from that pace and strength.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Reece James.

Exeter (3-5-2): Joe Whitworth 6; Pierce Sweeney 7, Tristan Crama 7, Johnly Yfeko 8 (Ben Purrington 88); Ilmari Niskanen 7, Ed Francis, 6 Jack McMillan 6, Reece Cole 7 (Millenic Alli 68, 6), Vincent Harper 7 (Caleb Watts 68, 7); Josh Magennis 6, Jack Aitchison 7 (Pedro Borges 80). Subs not used: Shaun McDonald, Jack Fitzwater, Cheick Diabete.

Goal: Watts 70 (Exeter).

Referee: Paul Howard (London).

Attendance: 7,458 (901).

Opposition view

“It’s a great start. The courage and personality we showed to pass through the thirds was really pleasing.

“We had a clear game-plan. We asked the players to play with courage and they did that. We stood up to the physicality against a team who will be right up there this season.

“Rotherham were always a threat and I felt it would be a 1-0 game. Thankfully Caleb came off the bench and got the goal.

“I still think we can be better. We will keep building in the weeks and months ahead. We were excellent.

“There were areas of our play that were a little bit clunky. That understanding is not quite there or that cohesiveness to the team. That's to be expected because of the short amount of time the boys have had together.”

- Exeter boss Gary Caldwell

The stats

Possession:

Exeter 59 per cent, Millers 41

Goal attempts:

Exeter 15, Millers 13

On target: Exeter 7, Millers 2

Blocked: Exeter 1, Millers 3

Touches in opposition box:

Exeter 24, Millers 21

Corners: Exeter 2, Millers 4

Fouls: Exeter 11, Millers 11

Final word

Expect Rotherham to improve, and improve quickly.