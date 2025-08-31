Rotherham United wing-back Marvin Kaleta in action against Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his assessment of League One events in the South Yorkshire derby at the Eco-Power Stadium yesterday.

Cameron Dawson: 6

Made three saves but might have handled more decisively when Doncaster put the ball into the box. His kicking was a mixed bag.

Joe Rafferty: 5

Did his best as a right-sided centre-half but right-back is undoubtedly his best position.

Zak Jules: 5

Rotherham are entitled to expect more from a man who is physically equipped to be a dominant figure at the heart of the backline. Hasn't imposed himself on games this season.

Reece James: 5

Not suited to the left-sided centre-half role in a back three. It's a position that requires more physicality than he possesses. Completely outjumped by Owen Bailey, who had the run on him and was able to leap much higher, for the game's only goal.

Dru Yearwood: 6

Made his presence felt. Challenged for the ball and, quite often, won it. Kept his passing simple.

Denzel Hall: 6

Smooth in possession, smooth in his running, smooth in his passing. Everything he does looks smooth. There's just a little feeling that he could have even more impact. Linked up well with Martin Sherif down Rotherham's right before the break.

Shaun McWilliams: 6

Busy. Never stopped running or trying. Has a good attitude. It's taken him from being a fringe man at the start of the season to a starter now.

Joe Powell: 5

I said it last week and I'll repeat it: he has yet to really get going this term. The Millers need the scampering creator who shone towards the end of the last campaign. Won't have been happy with all of his set-piece deliveries at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Ar'Jany Martha: 6

Does some lovely, lovely stuff and will be better if he learns not to over-elaborate. To his credit, if he loses possession, he puts in a real effort to win it back.

Martin Sherif: 6

It was a real blow when the teenager didn't appear for the second half as his strength and mobility had looked like the visitors' best route to a goal. Fingers crossed the hamstring issue isn't a serious one.

Kion Etete: 6

His first start since his loan switch. Had some good moments but was quieter than he'd been against Wigan Athletic and Barnsley in his two previous outings.

The subs

Marvin Kaleta (for Sherif H-T): 6

Arguably Rotherham's best performer. Has pace and can beat a man. Drove at Rovers and caused them problems down their right flank. The youngster could develop into a big player for the club.

Jamal Baptiste (for Jules 71): NA

A late cameo a day after becoming signing number 12. Will be starting very soon because the Millers' defence needs to be stronger.

Jordan Hugill (for Rafferty 71): NA

Put a stoppage-time effort over the bar. Not an easy chance.

Ciaran McGuckin (for Etete 90): NA

On too late to make an impact.

Not used: Ted Cann, Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes.

Doncaster (4-2-3-1): Thimothee Lo-Tutala 6; Tom Nixon 7, Connor O'Riordan 7, Matty Pearson, 7 James Maxwell 7 (Jack Senior 85); Owen Bailey 8, George Broadbent 6; Glenn Middleton 7 (Jay McGrath 81), Harry Clifton 6 (Ben Close 69, 6), Jordan Gibson 6 (Damola Ajayi 69, 6); Billy Sharp (6 Brandon Hanlan 81). Subs not used: Ian Lawlor, Charlie Crew.

Goals: Bailey 25 (Rovers)

Referee: Elliot Bell (Merseyside)

Attendance: 11,457

Opposition view

“It’s been a really positive start to the season and we’re pleased, but no-one is resting on their laurels. We move onto the next one.

“I thought it was a typical derby game and I always thought we had the quality to win it. That came with the ball for the goal from James Maxwell and the tremendous run and header from Owen Bailey who is in top, top form at the minute.

“It was a tight game, as these derbies always tend to be. I felt Rotherham started better than us and were on top and we struggled to get through the press and over the press. But then we controlled it into half-time.

“The second half was pretty even but one thing this group has is a real intensity and belief to keep the ball out of the net."

– Rovers boss Grant McCann

The stats

Possession: Rovers 58 per cent, Millers 42

Goal attempts: Rovers 13, Millers 14

On target: Rovers 3, Millers 3

Touches in opposition box: Rovers 17, Millers 22

Corners: Rovers 2, Millers 6

Fouls committed: Rovers 12, Millers 13

Final word

More goal attempts and more touches in the opposition box for Rotherham but they couldn't make their spells of pressure pay.