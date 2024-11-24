Hakeem Odoffin in action for Rotherham United at Crawley Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writers delivers his verdict after a League One loss at Broadfield Stadium for Steve Evans’ side.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dillon Phillips: 6

Brought back into the side in place of Cameron Dawson and gave a steady display.

Hakeem Odoffin in action for Rotherham United at Crawley Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Cameron Humphreys: 3

A day to forget was capped by bad marking that was partly responsible for Crawley's goal. Substituted at half-time and publicly called out again by his manager. Has slipped a long way since his excellent first year with Rotherham in the Championship. He and Steve Evans don't seem to suit each other.

Sean Raggett: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of only three players spoken of in a positive light by Evans afterwards. Dillon Phillips and Zak Jules were the other two. Needs more game-time after injury but already showing he can be a commanding presence.

Zak Jules: 6

Showed good anticipation and brought the ball out of defence well at times.

Hakeem Odoffin: 4

Haks has been an excellent servant of the Millers but has taken a step backwards this season. Having been used as a midfielder, centre-half and right-back previously, he was a right wing-back at Crawley. Showed up well early on but less was seen of him as the game wore on. Struggling for his best form.

Shaun McWilliams: 3

Deserved his start after showing up well in the midweek win over Bradford City but failed to make the most of his opportunity. Didn't have much of an effect with or without the ball.

Joe Hungbo: 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deployed in a central role and spent the first half, before being taken off at the interval, showing that he is much more effective as a winger.

Joe Powell: 4

This is a player who stays honest, in my view. The game and the conditions didn't suit him, yet he didn't hide. Has been up and down in this campaign but has shown some character.

Cohen Bramall: 4

Another player who doesn't look a good fit with Evans. His pace caused Crawley trouble on occasions but some of his defending lacked the required application.

Esapa Osong: 4

You can't expect much from an inexperienced young striker pitched straight into the starting line-up after six weeks out injured. One or two flashes of danger and he might have scored after using his strength and speed to force himself into a good position.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good to see him back after spending as much time on the sidelines as his strike partner. Made an impact early on and had two clear chances. Faded from the action after that.

The subs

Christ Tiehi (for Cameron Humphreys H-T): 4

I keep writing that he plays within himself. Here, he played within himself.

Alex MacDonald (for Joe Hungbo H-T): 6

The fans aren't that keen but, credit to him, he was lively. Showed for the ball and delivered some telling set-pieces. We'll not talk about that foul throw.

Jack Holmes (for McWilliams 63): 5

Beat his man a couple of times. Showed signs of danger rather than creating actual danger.

Ciaran McGuckin (for Osong 73): NA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added some pace and mobility and made a difference, but the missed chance at the end will be all that anyone talks about.

Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris 73) NA

Another disappointing cameo.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Reece James.

Crawley (3-2-3-2): Joseph Wollacott 7; Tobias Mullarkey 7, Joy Mukena 7, Charlie Barker 8; Jeremy Kelly 7, Max Anderson 7; Ade Adeyemo 7 (Benjamin Tanimu 73), Panutche Camara 7 (Gavan Holohan 79), Ronan Darcy 8 (Rafiq Khaleel 79); Tola Showunmi 5 (Tyreece John-Jules 64, 6), William Swan 6 (Jack Roles 79). Subs not used: Eddie Beach, Jasper Sheik.

Goals: Swan 21 (Crawley)

Referee: Matt Corlett (Bootle)

Attendance: 3,631

Opposition view

“When you're in a fight and you have five or six games without winning and then you start turning it around, it's a great feeling. We drew with Bristol Rovers and Huddersfield Town and could have won both games.

“It's good for the players to see that there is light at the end of the tunnel. There's now a little reward for them with a 10-day break until the Charlton Athletic game where hopefully we can push on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it doesn't mean that we cracked it, it doesn't mean we're not going to pop back into the bottom four. Hopefully we don't.

“It just shows that if the lads work hard, stick to the messages and do the work that we're asking for then they'll be successful.”

– Crawley boss Rob Elliot

The stats

Possession: Crawley 55 per cent, Millers 45

Goal attempts: Crawley 10, Millers 6

On target: Crawley 3, Millers 2

Touches in opposition box: Crawley 22, Millers 13

Corners: Crawley 3, Millers 6

Fouls: Crawley 7, Millers 16

Final word

Another very poor day after too many very poor days.