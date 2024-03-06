g

Millers (3-5-2)

Viktor Johansson: 4

Oh, Viktor. So good nearly always, yet so bad in the fifth minute. Just put it behind you, Fella.

Peter Kioso: 5

Out of position at centre-half and it showed.

Cameron Humphreys: 5

Part of a defence that lacked leadership in the absence of Sean Morrison.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

No questioning this man's character. He always gives his all. Some solid defending at times, but some poor stuff as well, with much of Coventry's threat coming down his flank.

Andy Rinomhota: 5

A trier who broke forward a couple of times. He’s having a decent loan spell.

Jamie Lindsay: 5

Battled. And battled a bit more. Bit did little on the ball.

Cafu: 4

The creator in midfield who created hardly anything. Needs to do something in possession because he's usually found wanting out of it.

Christ Tiehi: 5

Another player like Odoffin. He put on a true shift and never shirked, but didn’t have the impact of which he’s capable.

Shane Ferguson: 5

Off early on. Thought it was tactical at the time but he may have an injury. Two starts in four days after nine months out proved too much.

Sam Nombe: 3

Made hardly any contribution and was taken off at the break. Hasn’t justified his price tag so far.

Jordan Hugill: 3

Wore the captain's armband but didn’t set a captain's example. In a really poor run of form. Won a couple of headers but did very little else.

The subs

Seb Revan (for Ferguson 33): 6

Good to see him back. He's been missed. Probably the Millers' best performer on the night.

Arvin Appiah (for Nombe H-T): 5

One of his better contributions. Did well on the ball a couple of times.

Charlie Wyke (for Hugill 72): NA

Puts in the effort but things haven't happened for him since his loan arrival. League One is probably his level.

Sam Clucas (for Rinomhota 72): NA

Added a bit of composure to the Millers.

Femi Seriki (for Kioso 83): NA

An athlete rather than a player at the moment. Has some developing to do.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Ollie Rathbone, Tom Eaves.

Coventry (4-3-3): Brad Collins 6; Joel Latibeaudiere 7, Liam Kitching 7, Bobby Thomas 7, Jake Bidwell 8; Josh Eccles 8 (Milan van Ewijk 58, 7), Victor Torp 8 (Kai Andrews 88), Liam Kelly 8; Kasey Palmer 7 (Callum O'Hare 58, 6), Ellis Simms 9 (Fabio Tavares 82), Haji Wright 7 (Matt Godden 58, 7). Subs not used: Ben Wilson, Luis Binks, Jay Dasilva, Dermi Lusala.

Goals: Simms 5, 27, 36, Latibeaudiere 22, Tavares 90 (Coventry).

Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).

Attendance: 22,092.

Possession: Coventry 53 per cent, Millers 47.

Goal attempts: Coventry 16, Millers 7.

On target: Coventry 6, Millers 1.

Corners: Coventry 4, Millers 5.