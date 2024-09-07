Player ratings and match stats from Charlton Athletic 1 Rotherham United 1
Millers (4-3-1-2)
Dillon Phillips: 6
Solid in everything he did but was hardly tested by the home side.
Joe Rafferty: 8
An accomplished return to the side after four weeks out injured. Shut down the threat of Thierry Small with well-timed challenges and was good in possession. Great to see him back.
Cameron Humphreys: 7
Grew into the contest and played well in the second half.
Jamie McCart: 8
Gave no quarter to the home frontline as he produced arguably his best display so far this season. Did his job in the air and on the ground.
Reece James: 6
Generally looked after the ball pretty well but he wasn't quite at the level he's reached in recent weeks.
Hakeem Odoffin: 5
Back in midfield after a stint covering for Rafferty at right-back and was nowhere near his best. The game went on around him without him ever becoming really involved. A fresh-air shot in the second half wasn't the Haks we know.
Liam Kelly: 7
A composed presence in midfield and his goal was a stunner. Limped off in the second half and we all hope it's nothing serious.
Joe Powell: 7
Moments of left-foot quality and he also put in a shift. Worked hard in both halves.
Mallik Wilks: 5
He's been wonderful since he became Rotherham's 14th and final summer signing but he was flat here. Credit to Millers old boy Conor Coventry for a good marking job on him.
Jonson Clarke-Harris: 5
He'll be disappointed. Still lacking some sharpness and didn't come close to scoring.
Sam Nombe: 6
One of those games where things nearly happened for him but didn't. Faded after the break.
The subs
Alex MacDonald (for Kelly 76): NA
Slotted in without a problem.
Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris 76): NA
Not far away from scoring a late winner.
Shaun McWilliams (for Nombe 76): NA
Ditto MacDonald.
Esapa Osong (for Wilks 83):
Young and raw. His lack of experience showed on a couple of occasions when he initially did well and then didn't protect the ball.
Not used: Cameron Dawson, Cohen Bramall, Joe Hungbo.
Charlton (3-5-2): Will Mannion 6; Alex Mitchell 7, Lloyd Jones 8, Macauley Gillesphey 7; Kayne Ramsay 8, Greg Docherty 6, Conor Coventry 7, Luke Berry 5 (Allan Campbell 60, 6), Thierry Small 6; Matt Godden 5 (Tyreece Campbell 60, 7), Gassan Ahadme 6 (Chuks Aneke 60, 7). Subs not used: Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Dan Potts, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Tennai Watson.
Goals: Kelly 58 (Rotherham), Aneke 72 (Charlton).
Referee: Simon Mather (Lancashire).
Attendance: 13,569 (616).
The stats
Possession: Charlton 53 per cent, Millers 47
Goal attempts: Charlton 9, Millers 12
On target: Charlton 1, Millers 4
Off target: Charlton 7, Millers 8
Blocked: Charlton 1, Millers 0
Saves: Charlton 3, Millers 0
Number of touches in opposition box: Charlton 19, Millers 14
Corners: Charlton 2, Millers 3
Fouls: Charlton 8, Millers 6
Final word
Encouraging result, encouraging performance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.