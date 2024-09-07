Joe Powell in possession for Rotherham United at Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his verdict on League One proceedings at the Valley this afternoon.

Dillon Phillips: 6

Solid in everything he did but was hardly tested by the home side.

Joe Powell in possession for Rotherham United at Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Joe Rafferty: 8

An accomplished return to the side after four weeks out injured. Shut down the threat of Thierry Small with well-timed challenges and was good in possession. Great to see him back.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Grew into the contest and played well in the second half.

Jamie McCart: 8

Gave no quarter to the home frontline as he produced arguably his best display so far this season. Did his job in the air and on the ground.

Reece James: 6

Generally looked after the ball pretty well but he wasn't quite at the level he's reached in recent weeks.

Hakeem Odoffin: 5

Back in midfield after a stint covering for Rafferty at right-back and was nowhere near his best. The game went on around him without him ever becoming really involved. A fresh-air shot in the second half wasn't the Haks we know.

Liam Kelly: 7

A composed presence in midfield and his goal was a stunner. Limped off in the second half and we all hope it's nothing serious.

Joe Powell: 7

Moments of left-foot quality and he also put in a shift. Worked hard in both halves.

Mallik Wilks: 5

He's been wonderful since he became Rotherham's 14th and final summer signing but he was flat here. Credit to Millers old boy Conor Coventry for a good marking job on him.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 5

He'll be disappointed. Still lacking some sharpness and didn't come close to scoring.

Sam Nombe: 6

One of those games where things nearly happened for him but didn't. Faded after the break.

The subs

Alex MacDonald (for Kelly 76): NA

Slotted in without a problem.

Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris 76): NA

Not far away from scoring a late winner.

Shaun McWilliams (for Nombe 76): NA

Ditto MacDonald.

Esapa Osong (for Wilks 83):

Young and raw. His lack of experience showed on a couple of occasions when he initially did well and then didn't protect the ball.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Cohen Bramall, Joe Hungbo.

Charlton (3-5-2): Will Mannion 6; Alex Mitchell 7, Lloyd Jones 8, Macauley Gillesphey 7; Kayne Ramsay 8, Greg Docherty 6, Conor Coventry 7, Luke Berry 5 (Allan Campbell 60, 6), Thierry Small 6; Matt Godden 5 (Tyreece Campbell 60, 7), Gassan Ahadme 6 (Chuks Aneke 60, 7). Subs not used: Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Dan Potts, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Tennai Watson.

Goals: Kelly 58 (Rotherham), Aneke 72 (Charlton).

Referee: Simon Mather (Lancashire).

Attendance: 13,569 (616).

The stats

Possession: Charlton 53 per cent, Millers 47

Goal attempts: Charlton 9, Millers 12

On target: Charlton 1, Millers 4

Off target: Charlton 7, Millers 8

Blocked: Charlton 1, Millers 0

Saves: Charlton 3, Millers 0

Number of touches in opposition box: Charlton 19, Millers 14

Corners: Charlton 2, Millers 3

Fouls: Charlton 8, Millers 6

Final word

Encouraging result, encouraging performance.