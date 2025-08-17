Rotherham United centre-half Lenny Agbaire in action against Cardiff City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One events at Cardiff City yesterday.

Cameron Dawson: 6

Not to blame for any of the goals. Poor defending in front of him was.

Lenny Abaire: 6

The youngster was playing well until he had to be withdrawn at half-time because of a hamstring injury. All Millers will be hoping it's not a serious one.

Sean Raggett: 5

Rusty in only his second game since a long-term absence. All right in the air but unconvincing on the ground. Badly at fault for the third Cardiff goal when he hit a loose pass across his penalty area.

Zak Jules: 5

Struggling to find his form. Jumped with the wrong man for Cardiff's opener during a shaky display.

Denzel Hall: 5

His quality is obvious but he needs to be in a team more on the front foot to make the most of it.

Liam Kelly: 5

Tenacious but a little laboured. Gave a fair few fouls away as he competed for possession.

Dru Yearwood: 5

The new boy's first start and he will have expected more from himself. There'll be better days.

Reece James: 5

Neat and got in a couple of crosses but didn't really affect the game. Not at his best defensively.

Dan Gore: 6

The Millers' most dangerous player in the first half when he got on the ball, drove at Cardiff and skipped past opponents.

Ar'Jany Martha: 5

Lovely balance, lovely control. We just need to see more of it.

Jordan Hugill: 4

Zero goal threat. He tried, but Cardiff's defence had a comfortable afternoon.

The subs

Marvin Kaleta (for Agbaire H-T): 6

Added some fizz and could be a starter once his fitness improves. His run and shot late on was by far Rotherham's best moment of the second half. It showed real purpose and that he has the ability to beat a man.

Jack Holmes (for Kelly 61): 5

Sparked once or twice but was shut out. Tried to go forward.

Ciaran McGuckin (for Martha 75): NA

Cardiff were keeping the ball as if it was a training drill when he came on so he had no real chance to impress. James Clarke (for Yearwood 75): NA

A big day for the youngster as made his league debut. Raw, but he's got something.

Not used: Ted Cann, Joe Rafferty, Kane Richardson.

Cardiff (4-4-1-1): Nathan Trott 6; Ronan Kpakio 9 (Calum Chambers 88), Will Fish 7, Dylan Lawlor 7, Dakarai Mafico 5 (Joel Bagan 36); Cian Ashford 7 (Isaak Davies 81); David Turnbull 8, Ryan Wintle 7, Ollie Tanner 8; Rubin Colwill 8 (Joel Colwill 81); Yousef Salech 8 (Callum Robinson 81). Subs not used: Matt Turner, Chris Willock. Goals: Salech 43, Ashford 55, Colwill 61 (Cardiff)

Referee: Thomas Parsons (Lancashire)

Attendance: 17,555 (300-plus)

Opposition view

“The energy since I came to the club has been incredible. We played in the Carabao Cup during the week, Swindon Town scored a goal and the reaction from our supporters was something the players commented on. It gave us a lot of energy to go on and win the game.

“The supporters can do whatever they want and dream whatever they want to dream because they deserve it.

“I took off Dakarai (Mafico) because I was just concerned that he was walking a tightrope after the yellow card. He is a brilliant prospect for the club.

“The third goal was a mistake from Rotherham, I think because of the intensity of our pressure. It was really good from us to force that error.”

– Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy

The stats

Possession: Cardiff 75.5 per cent, Millers 24.5

Goal attempts: Cardiff 13, Millers 1

On target: Cardiff 13, Millers 1

Touches in opposition box: Cardiff 26, Millers 7

Corners: Cardiff 7, Millers 0

Fouls committed: Cardiff 16, Millers 15

Final word

An acceptable first half away from home against good opposition, an unacceptable second half.