Player ratings and match stats from Cambridge United 0 Rotherham United 1

By Paul Davis
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:28 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 10:36 BST
Rotherham United match-winner Sam Nombe in action at Cambridge United. Picture: Jim BrailsfordRotherham United match-winner Sam Nombe in action at Cambridge United. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Rotherham United match-winner Sam Nombe in action at Cambridge United. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his verdict as the near-two-year wait for an away win comes to an end in League One combat at the Abbey Stadium.

Millers (4-2-3-1)

Cameron Dawson: 9

One excellent save in the first half and a truly magnificent one in the second half. Sound handling throughout the game.

Joe Rafferty: 7

Steady in defence and delivered some telling crosses.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Neat and tidy. Did his job.

Jamie McCart: 7

Strong and aggressive. Won most of his battles in the air and on the ground.

Reece James: 6

Had more defending to do than he'd probably expected against the bottom side. Acquitted himself decently.

Shaun McWilliams: 5

A rare start for the midfielder who didn't manage to impose himself on proceedings.

Joe Powell: 5

Played a key role in the goal but it was a relatively ineffective night for him otherwise.

Joe Hungbo: 6

Had no problem beating a man with the ball at his feet, but too often had a problem beating one with his crosses.

Mallik Wilks: 5

A game-changer at his best. This wasn't his best. Rarely troubled the U's backline.

Cohen Bramall: 6

Had extra freedom in a more advanced role and got forward well at times.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 5

Had one big chance to score but struggled for most of the encounter. Still lacking sharpness nine league games into the campaign.

The subs

Christ Tiehi (for McWilliams 79): NA

Slotted in without any fuss.

Sam Nombe (for Hungbo 79): NA

Immediately started stretching Cambridge with his running. And scored an ugly, beautiful goal!

Jack Holmes (for Wilks 86): NA

No real chance to make an impact.

Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris 86): NA

Got under the skin of the home players and fans, which was no bad thing.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Zak Jules, Alex McDonald.

Cambridge (3-1-4-2): Vicente Reyes 6; Jubril Odekina 7, Michael Morrison 7, Danny Andrew 7; Paul Digby 6; Liam Bennett 8, James Brophy 5, James Gibbons 5, Korey Smith 6; Dan Nlundulu 6 (Ryan Loft 79), Brandon Njoku (5 Elias Kachunga 79). Subs not used: Jack Stevens, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Jordan Cousins, Connor O'Riordan.

Goals: Nombe 90+2 (Rotherham).

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire).

Attendance: 5,085 (384).

The stats

Possession: Cambridge 42 per cent, Millers 58

Goal attempts: Cambridge 10, Millers 8

On target: Cambridge 4, Millers 2

Touches in opposition box: Cambridge 16, Millers 12

Corners: Cambridge 7, Millers 2

Fouls: Cambridge 13, Millers 11

Final word

A memorable victory, not a memorable display.

