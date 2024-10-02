Player ratings and match stats from Cambridge United 0 Rotherham United 1
Millers (4-2-3-1)
Cameron Dawson: 9
One excellent save in the first half and a truly magnificent one in the second half. Sound handling throughout the game.
Joe Rafferty: 7
Steady in defence and delivered some telling crosses.
Cameron Humphreys: 6
Neat and tidy. Did his job.
Jamie McCart: 7
Strong and aggressive. Won most of his battles in the air and on the ground.
Reece James: 6
Had more defending to do than he'd probably expected against the bottom side. Acquitted himself decently.
Shaun McWilliams: 5
A rare start for the midfielder who didn't manage to impose himself on proceedings.
Joe Powell: 5
Played a key role in the goal but it was a relatively ineffective night for him otherwise.
Joe Hungbo: 6
Had no problem beating a man with the ball at his feet, but too often had a problem beating one with his crosses.
Mallik Wilks: 5
A game-changer at his best. This wasn't his best. Rarely troubled the U's backline.
Cohen Bramall: 6
Had extra freedom in a more advanced role and got forward well at times.
Jonson Clarke-Harris: 5
Had one big chance to score but struggled for most of the encounter. Still lacking sharpness nine league games into the campaign.
The subs
Christ Tiehi (for McWilliams 79): NA
Slotted in without any fuss.
Sam Nombe (for Hungbo 79): NA
Immediately started stretching Cambridge with his running. And scored an ugly, beautiful goal!
Jack Holmes (for Wilks 86): NA
No real chance to make an impact.
Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris 86): NA
Got under the skin of the home players and fans, which was no bad thing.
Not used: Dillon Phillips, Zak Jules, Alex McDonald.
Cambridge (3-1-4-2): Vicente Reyes 6; Jubril Odekina 7, Michael Morrison 7, Danny Andrew 7; Paul Digby 6; Liam Bennett 8, James Brophy 5, James Gibbons 5, Korey Smith 6; Dan Nlundulu 6 (Ryan Loft 79), Brandon Njoku (5 Elias Kachunga 79). Subs not used: Jack Stevens, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Jordan Cousins, Connor O'Riordan.
Goals: Nombe 90+2 (Rotherham).
Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire).
Attendance: 5,085 (384).
The stats
Possession: Cambridge 42 per cent, Millers 58
Goal attempts: Cambridge 10, Millers 8
On target: Cambridge 4, Millers 2
Touches in opposition box: Cambridge 16, Millers 12
Corners: Cambridge 7, Millers 2
Fouls: Cambridge 13, Millers 11
Final word
A memorable victory, not a memorable display.