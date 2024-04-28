g

Dillon Phillips: 7

Did well, particularly considering that this was his first league outing of the season. Made some key saves, got down quickly at opponents' feet and commanded his area. Just two things let him down: his kicking and the referee. It was never a penalty.

Rotherham United's Dillon Phillips is given a yellow card and Bristol City are awarded a penalty. Both decisions were wrong. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Seb Revan: 5

Showed little of the attacking thrust we've come to like about him. A quiet display after a series of good one.

Lee Peltier: 6

Never drops below solid. Was solid here. Took 'revenge' on Conway for the penalty dive with one of the strongest challenges I've seen this season.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

We're still waiting for early-season Cam to re-emerge after that long lay-off. A steady, no-frills performance.

Cohen Bramall: 7

Rotherham's best outfield player. The home side couldn't match his pace and he caused problems in attack and snuffed out danger in defence. Great to see him being so direct. One long, lightning surge upfield followed by a superb cross was a highlight of the afternoon.

Ollie Rathbone: 6

Boss Steve Evans used the words, ‘workmanlike’ and ‘effort’, about his team in his after-match interview. Rathbone was a bit better than workmanlike and no-one put in more effort.

Andy Rinomhota: 6

Had a few good moments and tried to go forward with the ball.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Unspectacular but got through a lot of work and it was a very decent header with which he almost scored.

Arvin Appiah: 4

One more game and then club and loanee can bid each other farewell in the best interests of both parties.

Tom Eaves: 5

He put in a shift but should have done better than fire the ball straight at the goalkeeper when he found himself through on goal.

Jordan Hugill: 4

A couple of neat pieces of hold-up play and very little else. There was no goal threat from him.

The subs

Grant Hall (for Appiah H-T): 5

A first outing since December. He kept the errors to a minimum but, understandably, looked a touch rusty.

Sam Nombe (for Hugill 68): 5

Showed more energy than Hugill but didn't increase the threat level.

Femi Seriki (for Revan 68): 5

Another loan that hasn't worked out. He needs game-time at a lower level to develop.

Ben Hatton (for Rathbone 88): NA

A second late cameo for the youngster. No real chance to impress, but he looks nimble and sharp in his movement.

Not used: Viktor Johansson, Nat Ford.

Bristol C (3-4-2-1): Max O'Leary 6; George Tanner 6, Rob Dickie 7, Haydon Roberts 6; Ross McCarorie 6, Matty James 6 (Jason Knight 62, 6), Joe Williams 7, Cameron Pring 6 (Elijah Morrison 86); Anis Mehmeti 6 (Mark Sykes 62, 6), Scott Twine 7 (Andy King 81); Tommy Conway 7 (Nahki Wells 62, 6). Subs not used: Stefan Bajic, Harry Cornick, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Dire Mebude.

Goals: Conway 32 pen, Twine 58 (Bristol).

Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey).

Attendance: 22,873 (491).

Opposition view

“I thought it was a solid performance from start to finish. We had control and created really good chances. I'm delighted to get the win and clean sheet.

“We set the players a challenge going into the final eight games - really pushing to build momentum for next season and trying to develop some strong habits. You're starting to see that come out.

“It's about making sure that every time we turn up, we're at our maximum. You can really see the group are growing and moving forward.

“We'll finish higher than last season with more points. The bit we're chasing is consistency.”

- Robins boss Liam Manning

The stats

Possession: Robins 71 per cent, Millers 29

Goal attempts: Robins 13, Millers 6

On target: Robins 5, Millers 2

Corners: Robins 4, Millers 3

Fouls: Robins 5, Millers 10

Final word