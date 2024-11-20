Rotherham United midfielder Shaun McWilliams in action against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his assessment on events in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Valley Parade last night.

Dillon Phillips: 6

Made a fine save in the second half to keep Rotherham in front. A fairly quiet evening for him as the majority of Bradford's goal attempts didn't amount to too much.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Played as a wing-back/attacking right-back. Better defensively than going forward, although he did put in one excellent cross to give Jordan Hugill a sight of goal.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Solid until the closing stages when the home side started to get on top.

Zak Jules: 6

Capable of doing most things well, but has the odd moment where he gets himself needlessly into trouble. Generally, he had a decent evening.

Reece James: 6

Better than he was at Barnsley, but didn't show his early-season form.

Shaun McWilliams: 7

An impressive comeback after six weeks out. Put in a big shift and covered a lot of ground for someone short of game-time. Good to see him on the scoresheet.

Liam Kelly: 7

Signs that the veteran midfielder is getting back up to pace after a spell on the sidelines. Looked smooth and used the ball well.

Joe Hungbo: 7

If only his final delivery had been better. A good outlet for the Millers and saw a lot of the ball. Showed great footwork to set up McWilliams to score but wasted too many crosses after that.

Jack Holmes: 5

A few flashes but the former non-league youngster didn't consistently threaten.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Another frustrating display. Handled well by the Bantams backline.

Ben Hatton: 5

A young attacker with some talent but he didn't quite manage to impose himself on the game. Still only 18, remember. A senior outing from which he'll have learned much.

The subs

Sam Nombe (for Hatton 72): NA

Some lively running stretched the home side a couple of times.

Joe Powell (for Holmes 83): NA

Rotherham were on the back foot by the time he came on so there was little chance for him to demonstrate his creativity

Jake Hull (for Hungbo 90+3): NA

On the pitch for only two minutes.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Sean Raggett, Christ Tiehi, Ciaran McGuckin.

Bradford (3-5-2): Colin Doyle 6; Cheick Diabate 6 (Jay Benn 70), Paul Huntington 7, Jack Shepherd 6 (Neill Byrne 40, 7); Brad Halliday 6, Corry Evans 5 (Richie Smallwood 70), Bobby Pointon 6, Jamie Walker 6, Clarke Oduor 6, Olly Sanderson 5(Andy Cook 76), Tyler Smith 5 (Vadaine Oliver H-T, 7). Subs not used: Sam Walker, Harry Ibbitson.

Goals: McWilliams 5 (Rotherham)

Referee: Jacob Miles (Sussex)

Attendance: 1,640 (192)

Opposition view

“It was a game we didn't deserve to lose. We pushed and pushed in the second half and I thought we were the better team in the first half as well. We got in some really good positions. Second half, we turned on the gas and had all those episodes of hitting the post. We shouldn't just draw the game, we should win it. They got an early goal and it's been our undoing. At half-time, the message to the boys was to keep doing the same things: to keep pressing. Rotherham had one outstanding danger in the lad, Hungbo.”

– Bantams boss Graham Alexander

The stats

Possession: Bantams 48 per cent, Millers 52

Goal attempts: Bantams 19, Millers 5

On target: Bantams 5, Millers 2

Touches in opposition box: Bantams 31, Millers 14

Corners: Bantams 3, Millers 6

Fouls: Bantams 15, Millers 15

Final word

Extra rating: 10/10 for the same post that saved the Millers three times.