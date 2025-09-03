Ciaran McGuckin in action for Rotherham United at Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on Vertu Trophy events at the Toughsheet Stadium last night.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ted Cann: 7

Had to wait for his debut and then he made it a decent one. Got a touch lucky when his hesitation offered a first-half chance to Marcus Forss and he made the save with his face! Did very well in the second half with the double stop on Xavier Simons and Joel Randall. Solid handling throughout. He can be pleased with himself.

Joe Rafferty: 6

Steady. Put in a brilliant block before the break to deny Thierry Gale.

Zak Jules: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Okay. Needs to show more than he has been doing. With centre-halves out of action, the big man should step up and take more responsibility.

Jamal Baptiste: 6

Showed pace and some neat touches. More to come as he gets up to speed.

Liam Kelly: 7

Accurate passing and crossing and always involved. One of the Millers' better players.

Jack Holmes: 4

A winger in a team that generally plays wing-backs. It might be that he needs to go out on loan for game time. When Rotherham did go with wingers after the break, he didn't take his chance to impress.

Dan Gore: 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very disappointing. A talented player having an extremely quiet night

James Clarke: 5

His first start. He'll be better for the experience. Showed in pre-season outings he can play, but took a few wrong options on this occasion

Marvin Kaleta: 5

A player with huge potential. This was his worst display since his arrival.

Ciaran McGuckin: 6

On the fringes of proceedings in the first half, then got going in the second. He's quick and he showed a willingness to run forward with the ball. Forced a good save out of Tyler Millers with a glancing header.

Jordan Hugill: 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed the target with an early header and it went downhill from there. I think he's trying hard this season, but he's looked laboured and one-paced since opening day and he continued in that vein against Bolton.

The subs

Shaun McWilliams (for Gore 62): 6

Nippy and neat. It might be that he and Gore swap starting and substitute roles on Saturday.

Joe Powell (for Baptiste 62): 6

Very good on the ball at times. His introduction made the Millers busier.

Kane Richardson (for Holmes 62): 6

There's some potential in this boy. Good balance with the ball at his feet and he's not scared to take on his man.

Josh Ayres (for Clarke 88): NA

On too late to affect anything.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Harrison Duncan, Dru Yearwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller 6; Oliver Smith 5 (Charlie Warren 79), Cyrus Christie 6 (Josh Dacres-Cogley H-T, 6), Chris Forino 8, Richard Taylor 6; Aaron Morley 6, Xavier Simons 6 (Sonny Sharples-Ahmed 79); Marcus Forss 5 (Ethan Erhahon 61, 6), John McAtee 6, Thierry Gale 6; Sam Dalby 6 (Joel Randall 61, 6). Subs not used: Nathan Broome, Ibrahim Cissoko.

Goals: Gale 36 (Bolton)

Sent off: Gale 45+1 (Bolton)

Referee: Andrew Humphries (Northamptonshire)

Attendance: 2,063 (132)

Opposition view

“I’m glad it wasn't 1-1 and I'm glad that we managed to keep a clean sheet under difficult circumstances that were self-inflicted. We made the game harder for ourselves than what it needed to be.

“Right before half-time, I'm standing there thinking: ‘Okay, this is all going to plan.’ What we were doing was working, we knew what subs we wanted to bring. on. Then there is a moment of madness, we find ourselves down to ten men and the plans have to change.

“It made the night difficult, but we got there in the end. Thierry’s goal was excellent. We want all the wide players in one-v-one situations to not turn back, to be positive and to get their shot away, which he did."

– Bolton boss Steven Schumacher

The stats

Possession: Bolton 44 per cent, Millers 56

Goal attempts: Bolton 10, Millers 10

On target: Bolton 5, Millers 2

Touches in opposition box: Bolton 26 Millers 13

Corners: Bolton 4, Millers 6

Fouls committed: Bolton 9, Millers 10

Final word

A flat night in a competition with few admirers.