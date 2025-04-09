Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on an amazing League One night at the Toughsheet Community Stadium yesterday.

Cameron Dawson: 10

Echoes of Viktor Johansson at Stoke City in October 2022. Goalkeeping at its absolute best. Agility and defiance in equal measure.

Joe Rafferty: 8

So, so solid. Battled for everything while remaining composed on the ball.

Hakeem Odoffin: 9

Very close to being rated a 10. A captain's performance. Block after block, header after header. A leader, a warrior. Inspirational.

Cameron Humphreys: 9

Not far behind Odoffin. When classy Cam also embraces the ugly side of the game he is some player.

Jack Holmes: 6

Came alive for a little spell at the start of the second half in his first-ever league start.

Pelly Mpanzu: 8

Had a big influence. Kept hold of the ball well and worked hard out of possession. Flew forward when he could but always made sure he immediately got back to help out in that immense rearguard effort.

Joe Powell: 8

Will have topped the running stats, as he always does. Another big shift. Looked to get the Millers going forward when he could, made some telling deliveries and never shirked the defensive stuff.

Reece James: 8

A player at the top of his game. Stuck to his task from the first minute to the last.

Louie Sibley: 8

Guilty of losing possession at times but he made up for that with the effort he put in.

Mallik Wilks: 7

Did the damage that led to the goal by getting the better of two challenges with his strength and balance. A danger at times.

Sam Nombe: 8

Asked questions of the Bolton defences with his running and persistence. And what a goal!

The subs

Jordan Hugill (for Holmes 66): 7

Looks rejuvenated under a new management regime. Gave everything and rattled the opposition. A happy player is a better player.

Hamish Douglas (for Wilks 69): 6

A diligent display. Didn't see a lot of the ball but plugged so many gaps on his league debut. An evening for all of us to remember and especially him.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Harrison Duncan, Kane Richardson.

Bolton (3-5-2): Nathan Baxter 6; Gethin Jones 6, Chris Forino 6, George Johnston 6; Josh Dacres-Cogley 8 (Kyle Dempsey 66, 6), Aaron Morley 6, Josh Sheehan 7, George Thomason 6 (Carlos Mendes Gomes 74), Jordi Osei-Tutu 6 (Kion Etete 84); Aaron Collins 7, John McAtee 7 (Joel Randall 76). Subs not used: Luke Southwood, Alex Murphy, Ricardo Santos.

Goals: Nombe 11 (Rotherham)

Referee: Ross Joyce (Teesside)

Attendance: 19,218 (318)

Opposition view

“We have been the better team but haven’t taken the chances.

“I'm really disappointed, obviously, to lose the game. We have played so well and you can't play that well, create that many chances and not take anything from it. It's criminal.

“Their goal, we should win a 50-50 tackle in midfield. Josh Sheehan misses a tackle. Josh hasn't made too many mistakes since he's been here, but he'll own that one. He understands, he gets the game.

“We put 28 shots on the goal, put in 58 crosses in the game and we haven't won. It's just mad. There's no point being a team that looks nice, you've got to win.

“They are a great group of lads who are trying their hardest. I just feel as though we just lack a little bit of quality when it really matters.”

- Bolton boss Steven Schumacher

The stats

Possession: Bolton 70 per cent, Millers 30

Goal attempts: Bolton 28, Millers 5

On target: Bolton 6, Millers 1

Touches in opposition box: Bolton 61, Millers 8

Corners: Bolton 12, Millers 2

Fouls: Bolton 11, Millers 11

Final word

One of the great ‘I was there’ nights.