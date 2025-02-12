Pockets of real danger. Willing to take on an opponent and usually had the legs to beat them.

Sam Nombe in action for Rotherham United at Blackpool. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One events at Bloomfield Road last night.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dillon Phillips: 6

Steady. Made a couple of saves and commanded his box.

Sam Nombe in action for Rotherham United at Blackpool. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Joe Rafferty: 6

Okay in possession until it came to his final ball. Barn doors went unhit all evening.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Showed his versatility again as he was pushed forward from centre-half in the second half. Made a contribution in both roles.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Got in two fine blocks and hardly ever wasted a pass.

Zak Jules: 7

Solid. Nothing spectacular. Did all the basics well.

Reece James: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Got himself into some great positions but, like fellow full-back Rafferty, didn't deliver the right ball.

Pelly Mpanzu: 8

Already looking like an excellent acquisition. An athlete who can do a bit of everything. Kept the Millers ticking, stopped the Seasiders playing.

Liam Kelly: 6

Made a slow start, then showed his class before understandably fading after the break after a long period without much action.

Joe Powell: 7

Yet another player who struggled for accuracy with his crossing but, boy, did he put in a shift. Popped up everywhere on the ball. Always looking to get his team moving forward.

Jordan Hugill: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made his presence felt, particularly in the first half. Justified his selection for a first league start of 2025.

Sam Nombe: 7

Pockets of real danger. Willing to take on an opponent and usually had the legs to beat them.

The subs

Louie Sibley (for kelly 79): NA

Slotted in without fuss.

Andre Green (for Hugill): 90

Introduced late on simply because his teammate was spent.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Harrison Duncan, Dean Gardner, Jack Holmes, Ben Hatton.

Blackpool (4-2-3-1): Harry Tyrer 7; Odeluga Offiah 6, Olly Casey 5 (Jordan Gabriel 36, 6), Elkan Baggott 7, James Husband 6; Albie Morgan 6, Sonny Carey 7; CJ Hamilton 6 (Rob Apter 59, 7), Ashley Fletcher 5 (Niall Ennis 59, 5), Sammy Silvera 7 (Hayden Coulson 90); Jake Beesley 5 (Lee Evans 59, 6). Subs not used: Richard O'Donnell, Ryan Finnigan.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear)

Attendance: 8,216

Opposition view

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven’t done enough to win the game. In the final third, we were unfortunately short, and when one or two big chances came our way, we missed them.

“It’s maybe become a mental thing we’ve got to overcome. In all of the years I’ve been in football, seven draws on the spin - I’ve never known anything like it.

“We’ll have to try to take some positives. We kept a clean sheet. Defensively, we were rock-solid, I suppose. At the other end of the pitch, we lacked a little bit.

“We looked a little bit more threatening with the introduction of the subs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew what to expect against a fully committed team who are there and thereabouts with us. We knew what was coming, but we didn’t have enough craft to make sure we got the result.

“There have been times when I’ve said we’ve deserved more, but today we didn’t – we got what we deserved.”

– Blackpool boss Steve Bruce

The stats

Possession: Blackpool 49 per cent, Millers 51

Goal attempts: Blackpool 17, Millers 17

On target: Blackpool 3, Millers 8

Touches in opposition box: Blackpool 20, Millers 26

Corners: Blackpool 4, Millers 9

Fouls: Blackpool 11, Millers 10

Final word

A good away display. Rotherham could have won.