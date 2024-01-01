Paul Davis gives his verdict after the Championship clash at Ewood Park.

Viktor Johansson: 8

Kept Rotherham in the contest in the first half with three superb saves. Made a vital contribution.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Where would the injury-hit Millers be without his versatility? Another good display as the midfielder continues to fill in at centre-half. He ought to stay there. It's his best position.

Sean Morrison: 9

Has been looking like the Sean Morrison of old throughout the festive period and this was his best performance of all. Imperious in his own box and a real danger in Blackburn's. A leader, a competitor, a big man with a big presence. Is anyone calling him a poor signing now? A rock.

Rotherham United's Sean Morrison at Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Seb Revan: 7

Continues to impress as a left-side centre-half. Has tightened up defensively and makes ground quickly with the ball at his feet.

Dexter Lembikisa: 6

Should have put more pressure on scorer Arnor Sigurdsson when Blackburn went ahead early on. Recovered to have a reasonable game. The higher up the pitch he plays, the better.

Ollie Rathbone: 7

Had been suffering from illness but you couldn't tell. Got a foot in and took the game to Rovers every chance he got.

Christ Tiehi: 7

Unspectacularly effective once he'd settled down. Got stronger as the Millers worked their way into the contest.

Sam Clucas: 7

There's some real quality about the midfielder who has spent time in the Premier League. Does good things with that left foot of his and puts in the effort too.

Cohen Bramall: 7

Stretched Blackburn with his pace and also used his speed to cover well in defence.

Sam Nombe: 6

Tried to make things happen. Wasn't scared to ask questions of his marker. But this was an afternoon when not a lot came off for him. Nearly but not quite.

Tom Eaves: 8

Great to see him finally doing himself justice after the torrid time he's had with the Millers. Took his goal really well. Put in a real shift. A bit of confidence is a wonderful thing.

The subs

Jordan Hugill (for Nombe 67): 6

Okay. There were a couple of heavy touches but he worked the Blackburn backline.

Jamie Lindsay (for Clucas 67) 7

Out of the starting line-up only because he'd played too much football on his return from injury and the Millers were protecting him. He was his usual combative self as soon as he stepped on to the pitch.

Cafu (for Rathbone 78): NA

Bought himself and his team time and space with his calmness and control.

Arvin Appiah (for Lembikisa 78) NA

Had little impact even though the Millers were starting to get on

top when he came on.

Georgie Kelly (for Eaves 90): NA

No time to have an effect.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Ciaran McGuckin.

Opposition view

“We’re disappointed not to win the game when you look at the performance

“We know we should have got more out of the game against a Rotherham side that had just won against Middlesbrough and played a draw against Sunderland.

“They’re fighting for their lives and we knew what they are good at - set-plays, second balls, chaos balls into the box.

“We created plenty of chances - and credit to the players for creating those clear chances -and scored two excellent goals.

“We gave away a couple of soft goals from the corner kick and the cross. We didn’t prevent the cross. It was two against one down the side and two against one centrally, where we have to win the duel.

“We can count five clear chances in the first half and also created chances in the second half.”

- Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson

Blackburn (4-4-2): Leo Wahlstedt 6; Callum Brittain 6, James Hill 7, Hayden Carter 7, Harry Pickering 7; Andrew Moran 5 (Dilan Markanday 64, 5), Adam Wharton 6, Sondre Tronstad 7, Arnor Sigurdsson 7; Sammie Szmodics 8, Semir Telalovic 6 (Niall Ennis 64, 5). Subs not used: Joe Hilton, Patrick Gamble, Harry Leonard, Zak Gilsenan, Lewis Travis, Charlie Weston, Jake Garrett.

Goals: Sigurdsson 8, Szmodics 46 (Blackburn); Morrison 31, Eaves 82 (Rotherham).

Referee: Jarred Gillett (Merseyside).

Attendance: 13,054 (550).

The stats

Possession: Rovers 62 per cent, Millers 38

Goal attempts: Rovers 18, Millers 13

On target: Rovers 9, Millers 4

Corners: Rovers 5, Millers 5

Fouls: Rovers 5, Millers 11

Final word