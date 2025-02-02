Player ratings and match stats from Birmingham City 2 Rotherham United 1

By Paul Davis
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 11:17 BST
Rotherham United's Joe Powell at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim BrailsfordRotherham United's Joe Powell at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on a brave performance from the visitors in yesterday’s League One clash at St Andrew’s.

Millers (4-3-1-2)

Dillon Phillips: 8

Made a number of good saves, plus a special one against Jay Stansfield in the first half.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Involved in both of Birmingham's goals, but otherwise acquitted himself diligently.

Sean Raggett: 7

Grew into the game. Won his headers and got in blocks.

Zak Jules: 7

Sound on the ground and in the air.

Reece James: 6

Good going forward, not as strong defensively. Ethan Laird had the beating of him on the outside. Played some decent balls.

Louie Sibley: 6

Worked hard. Had a couple of goal attempts but wasn't a major threat.

Cameron Humphreys: 8

Another game, another impressive, unruffled display. He used the ball well and played the pass of the game in the move that led to a big chance for Andre Green.

Joe Powell: 7

A different kind of contribution to what we're used to. He wasn't on the ball as much as he'd have liked but he put in a great defensive shift, making blocks and getting in headers.

Andre Green: 5

Did everything right with his first-half opportunity and was unlucky not to score. Other than that, he didn't have a lot of involvement and was guilty of some weak defending after the break.

Mallik Wilks: 6

One or two ‘nearly’ moments before he departed early because of injury.

Sam Nombe: 7

Very busy. He troubled Birmingham with his pace and tenacity and took his goal well.

The subs

Dan Gore (for Wilks 27): 6

The debutant looked promising in patches. Delivered a great cross for the goal. Looked like an athlete and covered the ground well. He can expect more game-time.

Jordan Hugill (for Green 81): NA

Another late cameo. Unable to have an influence.

Jack Holmes (for Louie Sibley 87): NA

On for only a few minutes and found it hard to get up to the pace of the game.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Ben Hatton.

Birmingham (4-1-3-2): Ryan Allsop 6; Ethan Laird 8, Christoph Klarer 7, Ben Davies 7, Alex Cochrane 7; Tomoki Iwata 6 (Krystian Bielik 84); Kieran Dowell 6 (Marc Leonard 61, 6), Taylor Gardner-Hickman 8, Keshi Anderson 7 (Scott Wright 61, 6); Lyndon Dykes 6 (Alfie May 61, 6), Jay Stansfield 8 (Grant Hanley 84). Subs not used: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Luke Harris.

Goals: Nombe 43 (Rotherham); Stansfield 53, 80 pen (Birmingham)

Referee: Farai Hallam (Surrey)

Attendance: 24,393 (518)

Opposition view

“I thought it was a great comeback win. It was good to have this test and overcome it.

“In the first half, I thought we were good, I thought we lacked a little bit of urgency, we could have played quicker. I wanted us to get the ball in quicker when it went out and play a little bit faster.

“I said to the players at half-time: ‘There’s an adverse moment and it's about how we respond to it. It’s important to stay calm, don’t get tense.’

“When you’re at home and you’re 1-0 down, you have a real test of attitude and strength of character. We came through it really well.”

– Birmingham boss Chris Davies

The stats

Possession: Blue 69 per cent, Millers 31

Goal attempts: Blues 24, Millers 7

On target: Blues 8, Millers 2

Touches in opposition boxes: Blues 39, Millers 6

Corners: Blues 8, Millers 3

Fouls: Blues 8, Millers 19

Final word

Stirring effort from the depleted Millers who gave everything against the division's best side.

