Player ratings and match stats from Birmingham City 2 Rotherham United 1
Millers (4-3-1-2)
Dillon Phillips: 8
Made a number of good saves, plus a special one against Jay Stansfield in the first half.
Hakeem Odoffin: 7
Involved in both of Birmingham's goals, but otherwise acquitted himself diligently.
Sean Raggett: 7
Grew into the game. Won his headers and got in blocks.
Zak Jules: 7
Sound on the ground and in the air.
Reece James: 6
Good going forward, not as strong defensively. Ethan Laird had the beating of him on the outside. Played some decent balls.
Louie Sibley: 6
Worked hard. Had a couple of goal attempts but wasn't a major threat.
Cameron Humphreys: 8
Another game, another impressive, unruffled display. He used the ball well and played the pass of the game in the move that led to a big chance for Andre Green.
Joe Powell: 7
A different kind of contribution to what we're used to. He wasn't on the ball as much as he'd have liked but he put in a great defensive shift, making blocks and getting in headers.
Andre Green: 5
Did everything right with his first-half opportunity and was unlucky not to score. Other than that, he didn't have a lot of involvement and was guilty of some weak defending after the break.
Mallik Wilks: 6
One or two ‘nearly’ moments before he departed early because of injury.
Sam Nombe: 7
Very busy. He troubled Birmingham with his pace and tenacity and took his goal well.
The subs
Dan Gore (for Wilks 27): 6
The debutant looked promising in patches. Delivered a great cross for the goal. Looked like an athlete and covered the ground well. He can expect more game-time.
Jordan Hugill (for Green 81): NA
Another late cameo. Unable to have an influence.
Jack Holmes (for Louie Sibley 87): NA
On for only a few minutes and found it hard to get up to the pace of the game.
Not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Ben Hatton.
Birmingham (4-1-3-2): Ryan Allsop 6; Ethan Laird 8, Christoph Klarer 7, Ben Davies 7, Alex Cochrane 7; Tomoki Iwata 6 (Krystian Bielik 84); Kieran Dowell 6 (Marc Leonard 61, 6), Taylor Gardner-Hickman 8, Keshi Anderson 7 (Scott Wright 61, 6); Lyndon Dykes 6 (Alfie May 61, 6), Jay Stansfield 8 (Grant Hanley 84). Subs not used: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Luke Harris.
Goals: Nombe 43 (Rotherham); Stansfield 53, 80 pen (Birmingham)
Referee: Farai Hallam (Surrey)
Attendance: 24,393 (518)
Opposition view
“I thought it was a great comeback win. It was good to have this test and overcome it.
“In the first half, I thought we were good, I thought we lacked a little bit of urgency, we could have played quicker. I wanted us to get the ball in quicker when it went out and play a little bit faster.
“I said to the players at half-time: ‘There’s an adverse moment and it's about how we respond to it. It’s important to stay calm, don’t get tense.’
“When you’re at home and you’re 1-0 down, you have a real test of attitude and strength of character. We came through it really well.”
– Birmingham boss Chris Davies
The stats
Possession: Blue 69 per cent, Millers 31
Goal attempts: Blues 24, Millers 7
On target: Blues 8, Millers 2
Touches in opposition boxes: Blues 39, Millers 6
Corners: Blues 8, Millers 3
Fouls: Blues 8, Millers 19
Final word
Stirring effort from the depleted Millers who gave everything against the division's best side.