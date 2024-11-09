Rotherham United's Joe Powell on the ball at Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his verdict on League One derby proceedings at Oakwell last night.

Cameron Dawson: 6

Made a couple of decent saves and also a very good one to deny Adam Phillips in the second half.

Joe Rafferty: 4

The visitors were under pressure and much of the home side's threat came down his flank.

Sean Raggett: 6

At fault for Barnsley's second goal, but otherwise did pretty well on his return from injury. Only his fourth appearance of the season. Rotherham need him fit and playing regularly.

Zak Jules: 6

Steady. And that was good enough to make him the Millers' best outfield player.

Reece James: 4

Normally calm and sure of himself but here he was ruffled and hurried.

Hakeem Odoffin: 3

Hardly anything was seen of a player suffering a poor run of form right now.

Liam Kelly: 4

Lacking game-time and it showed. Looked rusty and saw little of the ball. When he was in possession, a flicked pass with the outside of a boot that went straight out of play summed up his evening.

Joe Powell: 3

Wasted nearly all of his set-pieces and over-elaborated in open play. No names were mentioned but everything pointed towards him being one of the players manager Steve Evans accused of deviating from the game-plan.

Sam Nombe: 6

Not much happened for him up front but there was plenty of effort from the striker who earned the respect of the away fans for how he harried the opposition.

Jordan Hugill: 3

Offered nothing in attack and was Jon Russell's marker in defence when the Barnsley man had a free header at a corner corner and followed up to score. A player of his pedigree should be contributing so much more.

Ciaran McGuckin: 5

Did well in the early stages as he ran hard and showed a good turn of pace but faded as the first half wore on and his first-ever league start ended at the break.

The subs

Joe Hungbo (for McGuckin H-T): 4

A couple of little bursts with not enough at the end of them.

Christ Tiehi (for Powell 52): 4

Played safe. Too safe. It's become a pattern.

Jack Holmes (for Hugill 61): 4

Didn't do too much wrong with that late chance as the keeper stuck out a leg and got lucky. Didn't have the kind of impact he often does off the bench.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Cameron Humphreys, Cohen Bramall, Alex MacDonald.

Barnsley (3-5-2): Ben Killip 6; Mael de Gevigney 7, Marc Roberts 7, Josh Earl 7; Corey O'Keeffe 7, Adam Phillips 8, Jon Russell 8, Luca Connell 8 (Matthew Craig 90+1), Georgie Gent 7; Max Watters 7 (Stephen Humphrys 74), Davis Keillor-Dunn 7. Subs not used: Jackson Smith, Donovan Pines, Fabio Jalo, Kyran Lofthouse, Kelechi Nwakali.

Goals: Russell 32, Humphrys 86 (Barnsley).

Referee: Thomas Kirk (Yorkshire).

Attendance: 14,731 (3,077).

Opposition view

“I thought it was a good night, it's good to win a derby at home. I thought we played some really good stuff in the first half and created plenty of chances.

“I was a little bit disappointed not to go in a couple ahead at the break. (Davis) Keillor-Dunn had a great header just before half-time.

“We had to defend well. Rotherham were always going to come at us a bit, but Ben (Killip) pulled off a great save and we got a vital second goal.

“I think it would have been a travesty if we’d not taken three points. I'm really pleased for our fans. We put on a performance they could enjoy.

“A lot has been said about our lack of home wins and that's an area where results have to improve. Tonight is a stepping stone towards that. We want more nights like this, whether they are derbies or not.”

- Tykes boss Darrell Clarke

The stats

Possession: Barnsley 58 per cent, Millers 42

Goal attempts: Barnsley 18, Millers 9

On target: Barnsley 6, Millers 1

Touches in opposition box: Barnsley 20, Millers 15

Corners: Barnsley 8, Millers 5

Fouls: Barnsley 12, Millers 11

Final word

Nowhere near good enough in performance or application. Concerning times.