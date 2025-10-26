Rotherham United's Dan Gore in action against Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One events on a memorable afternoon at Oakwell yesterday.

Millers (3-4-3)

Cameron Dawson: 7

Made saves. Came for crosses and caught them. A commanding display.

Joe Rafferty: 5

Has been in a good run of form but picked up a knock during the game and was never his real self. Troubled by Barnsley's best player, Reyes Cleary.

Zak Jules: 7

Excellent against Leyton Orient and very decent again at Oakwell. Has stepped up just when Rotherham needed him to. A major factor in two successive clean sheets.

Jamal Baptiste: 7

Has been prone to the odd error, but there were no major ones in this game. A young, no-nonsense defender whose development is heading very much in the right direction.

Shaun McWilliams: 7

Earns an extra mark for his effort. Not everything he tried came off but he was up and down the right flank all afternoon. Always willing to join in an attack, always prepared to get back and help his defence.

Kian Spence: 9

I might be being a touch giddy in giving him a 9 but he's just done what no Miller had managed for 55 years and scored a winning goal at Oakwell. Starting to look very accomplished after an injury-hit start to the season. Covers the ground smoothly, gets in tackles, passes precisely and hits a ball so, so well.

Dan Gore: 7

A bit of everything: class, aggression, work rate. Thinks nothing of taking possession in a tight area with opponents all around him.

Joe Powell: 6

A great ball in led to the goal but there were too many other deliveries that didn't hit their mark. Put in a shift. He always does.

Ar'Jany Martha: 7

A twisting, turning, gliding menace at times. Three Barnsley players were booked because they couldn't stop him fairly.

Jordan Hugill: 6

Made a contribution, not least when his header played a part in Rotherham's winner. Won important headers in his own box.

Josh Benson: 5

Not his day, bless him, when he really wanted to turn it on against his former employers. A talented player who never got going on this occasion.

The subs

Sam Nombe (for Benson H-T): 6

Just his presence lifts his teammates. Rotherham look more threatening in the final third when he's on the pitch. Stretched the home side with his running.

Denzel Hall (for Rafferty 53): 7

Made a big difference. Tykes dangerman Cleary got little change out of him.

Reece James (for Hugill 77): NA

Slotted in with no fuss and helped the visitors to see out the game.

Sean Raggett (for McWilliams 90): NA

Brought on late on to defend balls into the box. Did his job.

Not used: Ted Cann, Liam Kelly, Dru Yearwood.

Barnsley (4-2-3-1): Murphy Cooper 6; Mael de Gevigney 6 (Tannai Watson 70), Marc Roberts 6, Jack Shepherd, 6 Nathaniel Ogbeta 6; Jonathan Bland 6 (Caylan Vickers 70), Luca Connell 6; Davis Keillor-Dunn 5, Patrick Kelly 6 (Jon Russell 77), Reyes Cleary 8; David McGoldrick 7. Subs not used: Kieren Flavell, Jake Rooney, Neil Farrugia, Vimal Yoganathan.

Goals: Spence 64 (Rotherham)

Referee: Ben Speedie (Merseyside)

Attendance: 12,468 (1,982)

Opposition view

“I'm really disappointed, of course. I think Rotherham had one shot on target in the whole game. Our lads played okay.

“We started the game really well and had five or six corners in a row. It was frustrating to go in at half-time and not be in front. Second half, I thought we were the dominant team.

“I feel for the lads, Rotherham have literally created one chance and put it in the back of the net. There were moments in the game when I thought we could have opened them up but we were sloppy on the ball.”

– Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane

The stats

Possession: Barnsley 67 per cent, Millers 33

Goal attempts: Barnsley 19, Millers 4

On target: Barnsley 5, Millers 2

Touches in opposition box: Barnsley 26, Millers 2

Corners: Barnsley 11, Millers 3

Fouls committed: Barnsley 15, Millers 11

Final word

Grit, determination and a glorious end to the Oakwell curse.