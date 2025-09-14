Kian Spence on his first Rotherham United start, at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his assessment on League One events at the Cherry Red Records Stadium yesterday.

Millers (3-4-3)

Cameron Dawson: 5

It would help his defenders if he came for crosses more than he does. Made one very decent save late on to prevent Wimbledon going further ahead.

Joe Rafferty: 5

Steady-ish. He hasn't played badly this season but he hasn't hit top form for either.

Jamal Baptiste: 6

Encouraging signs from the new boy. He wasn't perfect by any means, but Wimbledon's strikers didn't get the better of him and he showed a good turn of pace.

Zak Jules: 5

Picked up a yellow card early and had to be careful for the rest of the game. He never truly imposed himself. Rotherham need more leadership and physicality from their big man at the back.

Marvin Kaleta: 5

Not as sharp as he has been, although he set up Jordan Hugill's goal and made one searing second-half run that saw him burst past two defenders.

Dan Gore: 6

Good energy and bits of quality on the ball in the first half, much less seen of him after the interval.

Joe Powell: 5

Disappointing. I keep saying it, he's a dangerous player who has yet to get going this season.

Reece James: 5

Too many forward passes haven't found their man this term and there were further examples against the Dons. Had awkward moments in defence.

Shaun McWilliams: 7

Lively. Was given an unfamiliar role on the right of a front three but adapted well and was up and down the wing. He won't be happy with himself over the headed chance he missed.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Scored that long-awaited goal, but gave away a penalty and there was little impact in his all-round play.

Kian Spence: 7

The Millers' best player on his first start for his new club. He was out of position in a forward role on the left but he continually stretched the home team with his running. Unlucky not to mark his full debut with a goal.

The subs

Ar'Jany Martha (for Spence 57): 6

One or two good moments but not enough end product from arguably Rotherham's most skilful player.

Dru Yearwood (for McWilliams 63): 5

Mobile, but couldn't do much to stem the Dons' tide.

Josh Benson (for Powell 83): NA

One great cross, whipped in with real venom to the back post, showed his quality. Hopefully his injury problems abate and he can accumulate the minutes he needs.

Josh Kayode (for Jules 83): NA

Back at the ground where he scored his only league goal for the Millers. Didn't get any chances to grab a second.

Not used: Ted Cann, Liam Kelly, Hamish Douglas.

Wimbledon (3-4-1-2): Nathan Bishop 6; Isaac Ogundere 7, Patrick Bauer 6 (Riley Harbottle 63, 6), Ryan Johnson 6; Nathan Asiimwe 7, Alistair Smith 7, Jake Reeves 7, Steve Seddon 5; Myles Hippolyte 6 (Callum Maycock 80); Matty Stevens 6 (Danilo Orsi 88), Omar Bugiel 6 (Antwoine Hackford 80). Subs not used: Joe McDonnell, Delano McCoy-Splatt, Osman Foyo.

Goals: Hugill 38 (Rotherham); Reeves 50, Stevens pen 67 (Wimbledon).

Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon)

Attendance: 8,056 (546)

Opposition view

“I thought that in the second half we were outstanding: really good, really energetic. We had control of the game and worked our way back into it after going in at the break behind.

“In the first half we were poor and 'off' of it, probably second best. It was a scrappy half of football, it wasn't pretty to watch. We gave a bad goal away from our point of view.

“We had to make sure that we made improvements in the second half. The boys needed to step up and put the first half behind them, and they did that emphatically.

“We played really good football and were first to everything. We boxed Rotherham in for a lot of that period and got the goals that won us the game. Our performance was so different in both halves.

“Rotherham are a good team and they're not going to make it easy for you. I didn't expect it to be necessarily free-flowing early on, but I just felt we lacked a bit of energy. “We gave the ball away too often and it created a little bit of chaos in the game. We never had control. That was one of my messages at half-time.” – Dons boss Johnnie Jackson

The stats

Possession: Wimbledon 47 per cent, Millers 53

Goal attempts: Wimbledon 10, Millers 7

On target: Wimbledon 5, Millers 3

Touches in opposition box: Wimbledon 15, Millers 14

Corners: Wimbledon 5, Millers 5

Fouls committed: Wimbledon 16, Millers 10

Final word

It's becoming a familiar story away from home: get into the game, make an impression and then fade away.