Mallik Wilks scored a later winner for Rotherham United against Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his verdict on Saturday’s events at AESSEAL New York Stadium where the home side deservedly bagged their first League One win of the campaign and ended the visitors’ 100 per cent record.

Dillon Phillips: 6

Did absolutely nothing wrong. Just didn't have a great deal to do.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mallik Wilks scored a later winner for Rotherham United against Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Deputising well for Joe Rafferty. Mobile, disciplined and physical.

Cameron Humphreys: 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very, very good. Assured in possession and did everything that was asked of him defensively. Becoming the Cam we all know and love again.

Jamie McCart: 8

Dovetailed well with Humphreys. Attacked the ball when he had to, stood his ground when he needed to. Used his size and strength well.

Reece James: 8

He's just a good footballer who makes good decisions. Class on the ball and put in some dangerous crosses. That long throw of his is a welcome bonus.

Christ Tiehi: 8

Made a mistake for Huddersfield's goal but, otherwise, he gave a really accomplished display on his return from injury. Always somewhere near the ball and made his presence felt in both halves.

Liam Kelly: 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An old head with a sharp brain and feet to match. Controlled things in midfield. Saw a pass, delivered a pass, played it quick, played it slow. Always did what was required at the time. A very important player.

Joe Powell: 7

Some lovely moments with that deft left foot of his. Too many of his set-pieces found the hands of the Town goalkeeper, though.

Mallik Wilks: 9

This was the Wilks who rampaged through League One with Doncaster Rovers and Hull City. Unplayable at times. What a loan signing if he carries on like this. Huddersfield couldn't cope with him.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 6

Delivered when the pressure was on with that penalty. Not vintage Jonno yet, but his involvement in games is growing after missing much of pre-season.

Sam Nombe: 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another player Town couldn't handle. Caused all kinds of problems and was unlucky not to score. His sharpness and persistence kept him one step ahead of the visiting defence all afternoon.

The subs

Jordan Hugill (for Clark-Harris 85): NA

Like the other two substitutes, no time to make an impact.

Esapa Osong (for Nombe 90+2): NA

Shaun McWilliams (for Tiehi 90+6): NA

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Zak Jules, Joe Hungbo.

Huddersfield (3-5-2): Lee Nicholls 8; Tom Lees 6, Michal Helik 7, Nigel Lonwijk 6 (Josh Ruffels 85); Lasse Sorensen 6, Antony Evans 6 (Joe Hodge 67, 7), Jonathan Hogg 7, Ben Wiles 7, Mickel Miller 6; Callum Marshall 6 (Danny Ward 67, 0), Josh Koroma 7 (Ollie Turton 85). Subs not used: Chris Maxwell, Jaheim Headley, Tom Iorpenda.

Goals: Clarke-Harris pen 77, Wilks 90 (Rotherham); Hodge 74 (Huddersfield).

Referee: Seb Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear).

Attendance: 10,404 (2,170).

Opposition view

“We think the key decisions probably were not correct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rotherham's tails were up and ultimately we are disappointed with our second half. We didn’t really get going at all in the second half. We did not stick to the process.

“We don’t think it’s a penalty. It’s a player who goes through in the box and he wraps his leg around our player and goes down.

“It looks soft to us and it's something we are going to have to swallow.

“The gaffer has got a fantastic record of discipline not only through his playing career but in his military background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very unlikely he has done something that deserves a sending-off. We saw the referee make quick decisions to send people off.”

- Town assistant boss Martin Paterson

The stats

Possession: Millers 49 per cent, Terriers 51

Goal attempts: Millers 15, Terriers 11

On target: Millers 5, Terriers 2

Off target: Millers 4, Terriers 5

Blocked: Millers 6, Terriers 4

Touches in opposition box: Millers 28, Terriers 19

Corners: Millers 17, Terriers 3

Fouls: Millers 13, Terriers 11

Final word

The real Rotherham at the real New York.