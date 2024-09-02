Player ratings and match stats as Rotherham United see off Huddersfield Town 2-1 in the Yorkshire derby
Millers (4-3-1-2)
Dillon Phillips: 6
Did absolutely nothing wrong. Just didn't have a great deal to do.
Hakeem Odoffin: 7
Deputising well for Joe Rafferty. Mobile, disciplined and physical.
Cameron Humphreys: 8
Very, very good. Assured in possession and did everything that was asked of him defensively. Becoming the Cam we all know and love again.
Jamie McCart: 8
Dovetailed well with Humphreys. Attacked the ball when he had to, stood his ground when he needed to. Used his size and strength well.
Reece James: 8
He's just a good footballer who makes good decisions. Class on the ball and put in some dangerous crosses. That long throw of his is a welcome bonus.
Christ Tiehi: 8
Made a mistake for Huddersfield's goal but, otherwise, he gave a really accomplished display on his return from injury. Always somewhere near the ball and made his presence felt in both halves.
Liam Kelly: 8
An old head with a sharp brain and feet to match. Controlled things in midfield. Saw a pass, delivered a pass, played it quick, played it slow. Always did what was required at the time. A very important player.
Joe Powell: 7
Some lovely moments with that deft left foot of his. Too many of his set-pieces found the hands of the Town goalkeeper, though.
Mallik Wilks: 9
This was the Wilks who rampaged through League One with Doncaster Rovers and Hull City. Unplayable at times. What a loan signing if he carries on like this. Huddersfield couldn't cope with him.
Jonson Clarke-Harris: 6
Delivered when the pressure was on with that penalty. Not vintage Jonno yet, but his involvement in games is growing after missing much of pre-season.
Sam Nombe: 8
Another player Town couldn't handle. Caused all kinds of problems and was unlucky not to score. His sharpness and persistence kept him one step ahead of the visiting defence all afternoon.
The subs
Jordan Hugill (for Clark-Harris 85): NA
Like the other two substitutes, no time to make an impact.
Esapa Osong (for Nombe 90+2): NA
Shaun McWilliams (for Tiehi 90+6): NA
Not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Zak Jules, Joe Hungbo.
Huddersfield (3-5-2): Lee Nicholls 8; Tom Lees 6, Michal Helik 7, Nigel Lonwijk 6 (Josh Ruffels 85); Lasse Sorensen 6, Antony Evans 6 (Joe Hodge 67, 7), Jonathan Hogg 7, Ben Wiles 7, Mickel Miller 6; Callum Marshall 6 (Danny Ward 67, 0), Josh Koroma 7 (Ollie Turton 85). Subs not used: Chris Maxwell, Jaheim Headley, Tom Iorpenda.
Goals: Clarke-Harris pen 77, Wilks 90 (Rotherham); Hodge 74 (Huddersfield).
Referee: Seb Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear).
Attendance: 10,404 (2,170).
Opposition view
“We think the key decisions probably were not correct.
“Rotherham's tails were up and ultimately we are disappointed with our second half. We didn’t really get going at all in the second half. We did not stick to the process.
“We don’t think it’s a penalty. It’s a player who goes through in the box and he wraps his leg around our player and goes down.
“It looks soft to us and it's something we are going to have to swallow.
“The gaffer has got a fantastic record of discipline not only through his playing career but in his military background.
“It is very unlikely he has done something that deserves a sending-off. We saw the referee make quick decisions to send people off.”
- Town assistant boss Martin Paterson
The stats
Possession: Millers 49 per cent, Terriers 51
Goal attempts: Millers 15, Terriers 11
On target: Millers 5, Terriers 2
Off target: Millers 4, Terriers 5
Blocked: Millers 6, Terriers 4
Touches in opposition box: Millers 28, Terriers 19
Corners: Millers 17, Terriers 3
Fouls: Millers 13, Terriers 11
Final word
The real Rotherham at the real New York.