Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw is preparing for player departures as he seeks to add the final touches to his Rotherham United squad before the close of the transfer window.

The boss has three weeks left to do business and would like to be a busy man between now and the September 1 11pm deadline..

He has a number of targets in mind, particularly in striker and centre-half positions, but will need to generate money to pay wages by letting some members of his League One squad leave AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“Plates are always turning,” he said. “I'm trying my best to bring in more players but also we might have to wheel and deal to make that happen.”

Hamshaw expects the market to pick up significantly now that the end of the window is coming into sight. “Everybody is ringing everybody to see who's available and who isn't,” he said.

He isn't ready to part company with anyone just yet but acknowledges that exits are likely to occur.

“At this moment, we have a couple of niggles so I can't really afford to lose anybody,” he said. “At the same time, if we're going to bring somebody in, we may need to move the pack around and shuffle it a little bit.”

The manager wasn't naming names but winger Jack Holmes didn't make the matchday 18 for last weekend's opening-day clash with Port Vale while midfielder Shaun McWilliams remained on the bench.

They might be among the men Hamshaw is prepared to let go.

He is working with less money than his predecessor, Steve Evans, did last summer when Rotherham's spending was at a record high for them at third-tier level but failed to lead to a promotion push.

“We're trying to make the club better, to put it in a better position,” Hamshaw said. “Obviously, we don't have the big transfer fees that have been spent in this league so far but, at the same time, the chairman's given me great support.

“We're both aware of where we are, we're both aware of the plan. We've lowered the average age of the group, we've lowered the budget. That was something we had to do.”

The Millers have made ten signings so far and are in talks over two Championship central defenders and a young Premier League centre-forward.

If any of those players were to arrive at New York it would be on loan.