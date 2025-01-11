Mallik Wilks attacks for Rotherham United against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Paul Davis delivers his verdict on an excellent League One day for the Millers at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Dillon Phillips: 7

Can't give him a higher rating simply because he didn't have much to do.

Joe Rafferty: 9

A player right at the top of his game. Hardly put a foot wrong in defence or attack. Made right decisions all the time.

Hakeem Odoffin: 9

Superb. Attacked everything, won everything. An utterly imposing figure at the heart of the backline. Also had the mobility to get out wide and stop Bolton attacks.

Zak Jules: 8

Mopped up any bits and pieces. A very good support act to Odoffin. Their partnership continues to grow.

Reece James: 8

Deserved his goal and what a good one it was too. Hardly ever wasted the ball. Up and down the left flank throughout the game.

Cameron Humphreys: 8

From outcast to key man. So much of what Rotherham are now doing revolves around him protecting the back four and then getting the side going forward. Played the pass of the match to set up the third goal.

Alex MacDonald: 8

A tackle in the second half as the Millers pressed, pressed and pressed again typified the spirit in the side. Put in a real shift.

Shaun McWilliams: 8

Great engine. Had an effect all over the pitch. Carried the ball well and was diligent out of possession.

Joe Powell: 8

There were encouraging signs amid the frustrations of the first half of the campaign. Really starting to bloom now. That sweet left is a big weapon for Rotherham.

Mallik Wilks: 8

Just as Odoffin and Jules are getting on very well at the back, Wilks and Nombe are becoming good pals up front. Both have the tricks to beat a man and the running power to get in behind. Caused Bolton problem after problem.

Sam Nombe: 8

Ditto Wilks.

The subs

Cohen Bramall (for MacDonald 67): 6

Slotted in without fuss.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes, Andre Green, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill.

Bolton (4-1-3-2): Nathan Baxter 6; Will Forrester 6, Ricardo Almeida-Santos 6, George Johnston 5, Szabolcs Schon 6; Aaron Morley 5; Randell Williams 4 (Josh Dacres-Cogley 60, 5), Joel Randell 5, George Thomason 4 (Dion Charles 60, 5); John McAtee 6, Aaron Collins 4. Subs not used: Gethin Jones, Viktor Adeboyejo, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Klaidi Lolos, Jay Matete.

Goals: Wilks pen 34, James 45+5, Nombe 76 (Rotherham); McAtee 86 (Bolton)

Referee: Alan Young

Attendance: 10,258 (2,166)

Opposition view

“It’s a collective thing. I don’t send my players out to show that lack of courage, fight and energy. It’s about time that maybe I called them out because it’s me that gets it all.

“I’m okay to take it, but sooner or later they have got to take responsibility. The first place I look is in the mirror, at myself. Some of them need to look at themselves too because that, for this club, wasn’t good enough.

“Everyone knows what you are up against when you come here. If you don’t understand what a Steve Evans team looks like and what they are motivated to be, then you shouldn’t be in the game.

“We did not do the basics well enough. We were second best all over the pitch. We were outrun, outbattled and outscrapped.”

– Bolton boss Ian Evatt

The stats

Possession: Millers 45 per cent, Bolton 55

Goal attempts: Millers 20, Bolton 12

On target: Millers 7, Bolton 2

Touches in opposition box: Millers 27, Bolton 21

Corners: Millers 7, Bolton 1

Fouls: Millers 9, Bolton 8

Final word

Bolton blitzed.