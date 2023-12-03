NATHAN Jones is this weekend deciding whether he wants to be the next manager of Rotherham United.

g

The Millers are seeking a new boss to lead their push for Championship survival following the November 13 sacking of Matt Taylor.

The former Luton Town boss was at yesterday's 0-0 draw with Birmingham City in which 23rd-placed Rotherham played well and picked up only their second point in ten away outings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old watched proceedings from a seat in the main stand at St Andrew's before leaving with around 20 minutes to go and the Advertiser understands he was making a final check on the Millers before delivering his verdict.

Nathan Jones makes his way to the exit after watching Rotherham United play Birmingham City at St Andrew's yesterday. Picture: Paul Davis

He was interviewed early this week and is the man Rotherham want to appoint to bring their near-three-week search for Taylor's successor to a close.

They like his passion and organisation along with the hard-working, high-energy, in-your-face style of play he favours in his teams.

Taylor's number two, Wayne Carlisle, has held the fort since Taylor's departure and the Blues clash was his third match as stand-in boss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When he was asked by the Advertiser after the match if he thought Jones would be the next appointment, he said: “I genuinely don’t know.

“The fact he was here today and his name’s been mentioned probably suggests he is not far off it.”

Welshman Jones is an experienced operator in the Championship, having twice been in charge of Luton and also having had a spell at Stoke City.

He led the Hatters to the second-tier play-off semi-final in 2022 before an ill-fated, three-month stint last season in the hot-seat of Southampton who were a Premier League at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is now considering whether he feels he can lead the Millers out of the drop zone and achieve safety in their remaining 27 league fixtures.