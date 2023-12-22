THE club where Rotherham United loanee Peter Kioso is leading a promotion push say the defender wants to stay with them for the rest of the season as they wait to hear whether he will be recalled by the Millers next month.

g

Peterborough United are in second place in League One and have made Peter Kioso their captain because of the impact he has had during his six months at London Road.

Leam Richardson, the recently-appointed head coach of Championship Rotherham, has made up his mind whether he will be bringing the 24-year-old back to AESSEAL New York Stadium in the New Year transfer window but has yet to go public with his verdict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are among those still in the dark over the right-back's fate.

Peter Kioso plays for Rotherham United at Luton Town last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"It would be a big blow to lose him and I know Peter does not want to return," said their director of football, Barry Fry, this morning.

"He’s not just a player who suits the way we play perfectly, he’s also a leader that a young team needs.

"I did speak to the Rotherham hierarchy the other week, but at that time they hadn’t had a recruitment meeting with their new manager. Obviously they have now, but we haven’t been informed of the decision."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kioso struggled with injuries in his first season at New York and was allowed to depart on a temporary basis in the summer by then-boss Matt Taylor.

He could be of real use to the Millers who are nine points adrift of safety as the season approaches its halfway point.

They have been vulnerable on the right side of their backline when veteran Lee Peltier hasn't played there because of young Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Dexter Lembikisa's defensive deficiencies.

Meanwhile, Fry likened the influence of Kioso at Peterborough to that of a player who left London Road to join Premier League Brentford and has since gone on to play for England.