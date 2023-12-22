Peterborough United's wait as they say Peter Kioso would rather play for them than Rotherham United
Peterborough United are in second place in League One and have made Peter Kioso their captain because of the impact he has had during his six months at London Road.
Leam Richardson, the recently-appointed head coach of Championship Rotherham, has made up his mind whether he will be bringing the 24-year-old back to AESSEAL New York Stadium in the New Year transfer window but has yet to go public with his verdict.
Posh are among those still in the dark over the right-back's fate.
"It would be a big blow to lose him and I know Peter does not want to return," said their director of football, Barry Fry, this morning.
"He’s not just a player who suits the way we play perfectly, he’s also a leader that a young team needs.
"I did speak to the Rotherham hierarchy the other week, but at that time they hadn’t had a recruitment meeting with their new manager. Obviously they have now, but we haven’t been informed of the decision."
Kioso struggled with injuries in his first season at New York and was allowed to depart on a temporary basis in the summer by then-boss Matt Taylor.
He could be of real use to the Millers who are nine points adrift of safety as the season approaches its halfway point.
They have been vulnerable on the right side of their backline when veteran Lee Peltier hasn't played there because of young Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Dexter Lembikisa's defensive deficiencies.
Meanwhile, Fry likened the influence of Kioso at Peterborough to that of a player who left London Road to join Premier League Brentford and has since gone on to play for England.
"Peter is the 'Guv'nor 'in the dressing room like Ivan Toney was before him," he said.