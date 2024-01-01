Peterborough United still trying to keep Rotherham United's Peter Kioso
The Millers right-back has been a key man in Posh's League One promotion push since being allowed to leave AESSEAL New York Stadium in the summer on a temporary deal by former manager Matt Taylor.
Rotherham are planning to bring him back in the January transfer window so he can play a part in their Championship survival battle and the 24-year-old is thought to have made his final Peterborough appearance in today's 3-2 win at Derby County.
However, Posh boss Darren Ferguson says attempts are still being made to keep Kioso for the second half of the campaign.
He said: "I hope not it’s not PK's last game as he’s been fantastic for us. He’s going to have to go back, but we’ll continue discussing things and see what we can get.
"We’re hoping we can do something, but it’s not in our control."
The Millers' next match is at Premier League Fulham on Friday night.
Kioso is ineligible for that game as he has already played for Peterborough in the competition so his first chance of Rotherham action would come in the January 13 home league clash with Stoke City.