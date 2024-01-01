PETERBOROUGH United are refusing to give up hope of hanging on to loanee Peter Kioso even though they admit all the power over a recall decision rests with Rotherham United.

g

The Millers right-back has been a key man in Posh's League One promotion push since being allowed to leave AESSEAL New York Stadium in the summer on a temporary deal by former manager Matt Taylor.

Rotherham are planning to bring him back in the January transfer window so he can play a part in their Championship survival battle and the 24-year-old is thought to have made his final Peterborough appearance in today's 3-2 win at Derby County.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Posh boss Darren Ferguson says attempts are still being made to keep Kioso for the second half of the campaign.

He said: "I hope not it’s not PK's last game as he’s been fantastic for us. He’s going to have to go back, but we’ll continue discussing things and see what we can get.

"We’re hoping we can do something, but it’s not in our control."

The Millers' next match is at Premier League Fulham on Friday night.