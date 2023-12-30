Peter Kioso on brink of Rotherham United loan recall
The right-back has starred during a loan spell at League One Peterborough United since his move there in the summer and has been made captain by Posh.
But the Millers are ravaged by injuries and are desperate to add to their numbers as soon as possible and the likelihood is that the 24-year-old will be back at AESSEAL New York Stadium early next month.
Monday's promotion clash against Derby County is set to be his final game for Darren Ferguson's side.
The Peterborough boss said tonight: "There are ongoing conversations. He will be available for Derby and then we’ll have more conversations after that.
"At the moment, he’s available for Derby and then, as things stand, he probably will be going back. But we’ll have more conversations."
Rotherham head coach Leam Richardson refused to confirm after this evening's 1-1 draw with Sunderland whether the player will soon be wearing Millers colours again.
"It's about conversations with the individual and conversations with the owners (of the clubs)," he said. "We'll have stronger conversations now that tonight's game is out of the way.
"I've spoken to the player. I've spoken to everybody who needs to be spoken to. It's important that the first person who gets told is the player."
There is no word yet on whether another loanee, Jamie McCart ,will be summoned back from third-tier Barnsley where the centre-half is due to spend the rest of the season.