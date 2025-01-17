Permanents or loans for Rotherham United in January? Manager Steve Evans has his say.
The likelihood remains that any players who come to AESSEAL New York Stadium before the February 3 deadline will arrive on temporary deals until the end the season.
However, the manager, who is keen to begin his January recruitment, maintains that a full transfer could happen.
“We're looking at both,” he told the Advertiser this morning. “We've made pitches for both.”
Evans revealed that he club are waiting for answers from “three or four” targets and expect decisions early next week.
The Millers will turn to other options if they don't receive any ‘yes’ answers on Monday or Tuesday.
“You make your pitch and then you wait for the decision from the parent club,” Evans said. “There's only so long you wait before you go to the next player in line who you would like.”
The Scot is confident that his powers of persuasion will work in favour of Rotherham who have room for manoeuvre in their quest for incomings after allowing a number of men to leave.
“Having shed five players, we're in a wonderful position now to attack the window,” he said. “There aren't many players who say ‘no’ to me once a deal has been agreed with their club.”
The Millers' bid to take Stoke City striker Nathan Lowe on loan has been rebuffed but there have been talks with the Potters over other possible deals.
Meanwhile, Evans, who has 20 men at his disposal, stressed again that further New York exits are unlikely.
“We never hide it – we're Rotherham United and every player has a value,” he said. “However, I think our chairman and board would be reluctant to take us down to a lower number of players.
“Maybe that would change, depending on who we brought in.”
