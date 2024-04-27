RUFC v Sheff 02.03.2024

Rotherham United's stand-in goalkeeper had been adjudged to have brought down Bristol City's Tommy Conway just after the half-hour mark and a penalty had been awarded.

Replays suggested the Millers man, on his first league start of the season in place of Viktor Johansson, hadn't made any contact with his opponent.

Yet he received no sympathy from referee Charles Breakspear, just a yellow card.

Tom Eaves in first-half action for Rotherham United at Bristol City. Picture Jim Brailsford

Conway scored from the spot and the Millers, in new manager Steve Evans' first away match in charge, were on their way to defeat at Ashton Gate in the final road trip of their Championship relegation campaign.

Scott Twine added a second goal with a quality free-kick after the break and defeat meant Rotherham had gone a full season without an away triumph.

In only his third-ever Millers outing, Phillips had little to do in the early stages before being equal to Conway's low shot when the City striker scampered through in the 11th minute.

Soon afterwards, he came out sharply to save at the same player's feet following a cross from Bristol's right.

On 24 minutes, the visitors had their first sight of goal when a misjudgement in the Robins defence allowed Tom Eaves to run in on goal only to shoot too close to keeper Max O'Leary.

From the ensuing corner, Hakeem Odoffin rose well and his powerful header was going in until O'Leary tipped the ball over the bar.

At the other end, Phillips foiled Anis Mehmeti to keep the clash goalless and produced the save of the contest so far by spreading himself to deny Conway after Bristol had broken forward at pace.

Then came the penalty injustice.

A number of Rotherham fans had donned fancy-dress outfits for the occasion. There were Viking hats in the away stand but no Viking on the pitch as Johansson was named among the substitutes.

With Rotherham continuing to be wracked with injuries, Evans had been able to name only a six-man bench that included two keepers.

It was a first senior call-up for young shot-stopper Nat Ford.

Thirteen minutes after the restart, Twine found the corner of the net from around 22 yards out.

That was the only meaningful action of a flat second period.

The Millers' next match on their travels will be in League One where they will seek a first away win in any competition since November 2022.

Bristol (3-4-2-1): Max O'Leary; George Tanner, Rob Dickie, Haydon Roberts; Ross McCarorie, Matty James (Jason Knight 62), Joe Williams, Cameron Pring (Elijah Morrison,86); Anis Mehmeti (Mark Sykes 62), Scott Twine (Andy King 81); Tommy Conway (Nahki Wells 62). Subs not used: Stefan Bajic, Harry Cornick, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Dire Mebude.

Rotherham (4-4-2): Dillon Phillip; Seb Revan (Femi Seriki 68), Lee Peltier, Cameron Humphreys, Cohen Bramall; Ollie Rathbone (Ben Hatton 88), Andy Rinomhota, Hakeem Odoffin, Arvin Appiah (Grant Hall H-T); Tom Eaves, Jordan Hugill (Sam Nombe 68). Subs not used: Viktor Johansson, Nat Ford.

Goals: Conway 32 pen, Twine 58 (Bristol).