Rotherham United loanee Pelly Mpanzu. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans is hoping loan hit Pelly Mpanzu will turn his temporary stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium into a permanent one at the end of the season.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder had done well following his move from Luton Town to the Millers and has started every League One game since he dropped down from the Championship on the final day of the January transfer window.

His contract at Kenilworth Road expires in the summer and Evans is keen to see the 30-year-old make South Yorkshire his next home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'd love to work with him going forward,” the manager said. “He's delivered some terrific performances for us.”

Rotherham United loanee Pelly Mpanzu. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Mpanzu has spent all of his senior career with Luton and became the first-ever player to rise from non-league to the top flight with the same club when the Hatters were promoted to the Premier League in 2023.

Evans is planning to instigate conversations with Rotherham owner Tony Stewart and director of football recruitment Rob Scott about the Hendon-born player's future next month.

“Pelly is a really good guy, a big family man,” Evans said. “He's certainly telling myself and the staff and his family that he's loving every minute of his time here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll let him continue to love his football and then we'll worry about what the chairman and the board and Rob do as we get into April.

“At the appropriate time, if it's right for us to do so, we'll have a chat with him.”

The Millers would face a fight for the services of Mpanzu, who has passed the 400-appearance mark, as the former West Ham United youngster is likely to attract interest from other teams.

Meanwhile, Joe Rafferty is close to his fighting weight again after a debilitating virus ruled him out for two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The right-back, who returned to the squad for last weekend's trip to Wrexham, shed around five kilograms while he was ill.

“He's trained well this week and his weight has come right back up,” Evans said. “It's nearly back to where it was previously.”

Rafferty came on as a late substitute at Wrexham and then played for 45 minutes in a practice match at the club's Roundwood base early this week.