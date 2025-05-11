Rotherham United striker Josh Kayode. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are offering a new deal to Josh Kayode based on how often he plays in next season's League One campaign.

The striker has suffered horrendous misfortune with injuries in the last three years and has managed only a combined total of 38 outings for the Millers and a series of loan clubs.

Manager Matt Hamshaw is the man who gave him a pathway into professional football nearly a decade ago and believes the player could be an asset if he is able to stay available for selection.

However, the boss wants to protect the club's finances and is wary of committing too much of his budget to a player with such a chequered fitness record.

“We need to make sure people are playing,” he said. “A deal would be a heavily incentivised appearance one. ‘JJ’ might take it, he might not.”

Hamshaw has an affinity with the 25-year-old and his family as he was the coach who brought the attacker to England from Ireland nine years ago.

The manager was part of Rotherham's youth ranks back then when Kayode, aged just 16, left his home in Dublin to join the Millers.

Hamshaw was due to meet the player and his father last Thursday, the day before the club published their retained list.

“I've known JJ's dad for a long time and I want to explain to him the reasons for doing what we're looking to do,” he said.

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international played 12 times for Rotherham this season after returning from a loan stint at Shrewsbury Town in January.

Speaking in March, he spoke of his desire to earn a contract offer and extend his stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I've been here for nine years and I want to make it work here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Millers have parted company with another product of their academy system, centre-half Jake Hull.

The 23-year-old was a top prospect when he signed a three-year contract in 2022 during the managerial reign of Paul Warne after making his EFL bow during a loan spell at League Two Hartlepool United.

However, his progress stalled after Warne's departure to Derby County and he has endured a frustrating time, being restricted to a couple of EFL Trophy outings and seeing injuries prevent potential moves to two other EFL sides.

Hamshaw, who was part of Warne's backroom staff and also moved to Pride Park, said: "I think Jake's in a position now where he just needs to move on.

“I've known him for a lot of years. He's an amazing kid, a lovely lad. He's from an amazing family.

“He'll probably admit that his development hasn't been what it should have been in the last few years. We obviously rated him really highly before we left.

“It's best for him to go out and try and play some regular men's football. That's something we can't give him.”