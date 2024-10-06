Rotherham United celebrate Sam Nombe's equaliser against Reading. Picture: Jim Brailsford

PAUL Raynor banged furiously on his watch as the match ticked into a seventh extra minute.

“Time up, Ref, time up.”

Rotherham United were leading 2-1 at AESSEAL New York Stadium after playing in the second half like a Rotherham United team should do under Steve Evans.

But Reading were having a last-gasp nibble and manager Evans and his assistant knew how vital it was to claim the victory.

“Time up, Ref, time up.” cried Raynor again as his timepiece took another battering.

Seconds later, the whistle went and the Millers were home and dry.

Two wins and a draw in their last three League One games ... suddenly they're looking up the table rather than talking about being too low in it.

Seventeenth spot or three points off the play-offs? Take your pick, depending on whether you're a half-empty or half-full kind of supporter.

Hakeem Odoffin heads in Rotherham United's winner. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We believe in our players and the qualities they have got,” Evans said. “I have said to them that confidence comes from winning matches. The fans will be feeling a lot better too.”

It brought to an end a big week, a great week, for a rebuilt team who kicked off on opening day ten matches ago with promotion aspirations only to not be the sum of their parts in the early weeks of the campaign.

Against Reading, they were indebted to a player who is rapidly becoming more than the sum of his.

Sam Nombe ran himself ragged and in doing so did the same to a Reading backline who simply couldn't cope with his pace, mobility and footwork.

The striker also scored for the second game in succession to launch the comeback that came after boos had greeted the half-time whistle when the home side were trailing 1-0.

Former New York loanee Lewis Wing had whipped in a perfect 20-yard free-kick in the 26th minute for the visitors and New York was restless at the break.

“I got the players in and reminded them of their responsibilities,” Evans said. What followed was that famed Rotherham swarm of attacking at third-tier level.

Bang. Joe Powell crossed in the 49th minute and Nombe's speed and anticipation took him in front of defenders for a poacher's finish.

Bang. Joe Rafferty hung up a ball and Hakeem Odoffin - or 'Big Haks', as Evans likes to call him - made sure his 6ft 3in frame was on the end of it to head home.

Bang. Two minutes later, Nombe took aim and 3-1 seemed a certainty as his curler sped towards the top corner.

No. The shot had been superb but it couldn't undo Button (David) in the Royals net.

“He is one of the few goalkeepers in this league who could get there,” Evans said. “He is a tall boy and has that stretch.

“I thought Sam was good today. He was powerful and purposeful.”

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan helped Rotherham's cause by raising his hands to Rafferty and taking a 69th-minute walk as long as his surname when he received a second yellow card.

With New York in full voice and the Millers in full flight, more goals should have come. Jordan Hugill was twice foiled and then the net opened late on for fellow substitute Jack Holmes.

Fans have taken to the non-league signing and they willed him on but he stumbled at the last moment, having done all the hard work with an impish run and pass before taking possession again.

“I'm actually relieved young Jack didn't score,” Evans grinned. “If he had, I'd have been on the pitch with him and would have got myself sent off!”

In the last few seconds, Reading pressed and New York held its breath. Cameron Dawson pulled off a reaction save from teammate Cameron Humphreys' deflection and back-to-back victories for the first time since October 2022 were assured.

There were no boos at the end, only days-of-old cheers.

“We're just pleased we've won,” Evans said. “I've said to the boys, team spirit and confidence comes from being able to win matches. That's what breeds it, that's what gets everyone together on and off the pitch.”

The Scot is a half-full boss: “If we'd only had the results we'd deserved, we'd be in the top three.”

He and Raynor embraced on the touchline and the latter finally gave his watch a rest.

Time now to climb the table.

Rotherham United (4-3-1-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie McCart, Reece James (Cohen Bramall 65); Hakeem Odoffin (Alex MacDonald 88), Christ Tiehi (Shaun McWilliams 82), Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks (Jack Holmes 88); Jonson Clarke-Harris (Jordan Hugill 82), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Joe Hungbo.

Reading (4-2-3-1): David Button; Michael Craig (Harlee Dean 90), Amadou Mbengue, Tyler Bindon, Kelvin Abrefa (Andre Garcia 28, Adrian Akande 90); Lewis Wing, Harvey Knibbs; Chem Campbell (Jayden Wareham 72), Ben Elliott (Charlie Savage 72), Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan; Sam Smith. Subs not used: Matthew Rowley, Basil Tuma.

Goals: Wing 26 (Reading); Nombe 49, Odoffin 56 (Rotherham).

Referee: Ben Toner (Blackburn).

Attendance: 8,908 (708).