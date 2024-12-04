Celebrations as Rotherham United take the lead against Lincoln City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ASSISTANT boss Paul Raynor reserved praise for supporters after Rotherham United eased their League One worries with a win over Lincoln City last night.

The Millers went into the contest feeling the heat following four defeats in their previous five third-tier outings and knowing they could slip into the drop zone if things didn't go their way.

They responded with a 2-1 triumph to move up from 19th to 17th in the table.

Raynor, standing in for media duties in place of Steve Evans, referenced the managerial pair's successful previous spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium as he spoke of the part fans played in the victory.

"We all needed that, we all needed a lift, a little bit of positivity," he said. "I was pleased with how the crowd got behind us towards the end.

"They got a little bit twitchy, which is natural. We get it. We're not used to boos here. The last time we were here, we had lots of cheers and pats on the back and very few boos.

"It's been difficult for us in the last few weeks to listen to the negativity and the boos. Tonight will relieve some of the pressure. This has to be a starting point to move forward now."

Rotherham showed character to bag all three points. They took a first-half lead through Sam Nombe and then fought back after Jovon Makama's 50th-minute equaliser for the Imps to take the spoils through Sean Raggett's 77th-minute header.

Raynor said: "We're not saying it was pretty at times, but the way the players dug in and bought in to what we'd done on the training ground was excellent. I'm delighted for them.

With their treatment room finally emptying, the Millers were able to pick from strength and Joe Rafferty, Reece James, Mallik Wilks, Nombe and Christ Tiehi returned to the starting line-up.

Raggett, who began his career with Lincoln, was playing for only the third time after his own injury troubles.

Raynor said: "To have people like Sean Raggett back in the team and Jonson Clarke-Harris and Mallik Wilks fit, it adds something to us. We knew they'd add a real steel to us. The all-round thing was the togetherness and big players giving big performances.

"The only person missing was Liam Kelly who's been a bit under the weather. He may well have started. Having said that, Christ Tiehi was excellent in midfield with Hakeem Odoffin and Joe Powell.

"When you get big players out on the pitch, it shows. We signed players in the summer because they're big players in League One. We've not had Liam, Jonson and Sean on the pitch together all season."