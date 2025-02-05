Jordan Hugill in action for Rotherham United against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IT was a flashback to 2014 ... Richie Smallwood firing home a penalty in a Rotherham United game.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven years ago, it was for the Millers in a shoot-out at Wembley as Steve Evans' men won promotion to the Championship in a play-off final.

This time, the midfielder's spot-kick came for Bradford City against his former manager, and it cost Rotherham the chance of another trip to the national stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His second-half penalty settled Tuesday night's Vertu Trophy quarter-final tie at AESSEAL New York Stadium in favour of the Bantams.

Jordan Hugill in action for Rotherham United against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

League Two saw off League One, and that's the third time this season the Millers have gone out of a competition at the hands of opposition from the lower division.

Defeat at Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup was so poor, a loss in the FA Cup to Cheltenham Town awful. This was just as bad as the home side took the threat of the visitors too lightly.

“We've just said that in the dressing room,” said assistant boss Paul Raynor as he delivered a damning verdict while standing in for Evans on media duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think it's a conscious thing. I think it's a subconscious thing that the players turn up and they've not quite got that spark. I think it was a case of ‘It's only Bradford, they're League Two’.

“It's a real disappointment because that was a real opportunity for us. Things have got to change. We can't be getting beaten by Cheltenham at home, we can't be getting beaten by Bradford at home.

“We need to weed out those individuals who aren't quite up for these games and take them out of the team.

“We didn't do enough with the ball and weren't as good out of possession as we have been in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our pressing has been really good and we've been turning the ball over and creating opportunities. Tonight we went back to two or three months ago when it was a bit lack-lustre.”

The Millers had picked a strong starting 11 and maybe the first half felt too easy for them as Louie Sibley had a shot saved and Hakeem Odoffin was denied by a superb Sam Walker stop.

Plenty of controlling but too much strolling, and they paid the price as Bradford pepped themselves up with a double attacking substitution at the break to become by far the more dangerous team after the break.

Penalty, not given, a dodgy challenge from Joe Powell.

Penalty, not given, a possible handball by Zak Jules.

Penalty, given, a panicked foul from Reece James as Brad Halliday drove past him and cut inside towards goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up stepped the Bantams' Rotherham old boy in the 58th minute to belt the ball past Cameron Dawson.

“We've had a look at the video and it looks just outside the box,” Raynor said. “They had a couple of shouts before that didn't really look like penalties but I think the referee has just crumbled under the intensity of a third appeal.

“You could see it coming. The pressure was building on him and he succumbed.”

Most people inside a three-quarters-empty stadium had no complaints about the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers never truly threatened an equaliser. Young Josh Ayes came on for his senior debut, tried hard and made an impact. He could look himself in the mirror on an evening when one or others couldn't.

Rotherham, winners of this tournament in 2022, had kicked off only two victories from a Wembley return. By the final whistle, a proud 13-match unbeaten record in the competition was gone.

Their players trooped miserably off the field while Bradford's celebrated in front of 1000-plus travelling fans.

At the centre of it all, Smallwood.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Cameron Dawson 5; Joe Rafferty 7, Sean Raggett 6, Zak Jules 6, Reece James 5; Cameron Humphreys 6; Hakeem Oddofin 5, Louie Sibley 6, Joe Powell 6 (Josh Ayres 78); Jordan Hugill 3, Andre Green 5 (Jack Holmes 62, 6). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Dean Gardner, Ben Hatton, Reece Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford (4-2-3-1): Sam Walker 7; Neill Byrne 7, Paul Huntington 8, Romoney Crichlow 7, Tyreik Wright 7 (Jack Shepherd 70); Alex Pattison 7 (Antoni Sarcevic H-T, 6), Richie Smallwood 7; Brad Halliday 8, Clarke Oduor 5 (Jamie Walker H-T, 8), Bobby Pointon 8 (Callum Johnson 90); Calum Kavanagh 6 (Aden Baldwin 86). Subs not used: Colin Doyle, Jay Benn.

Goals: Smallwood pen 58 (Bradford)

Referee: Adam Herczeg (County Durham)

Attendance: 3,073 (1,128)