RECRUITMENT policy mixing the approaches of present manager Steve Evans and former boss Paul Warne is the way forward for Rotherham United, believes the club's chief operating officer.

The former tends to bring in proven players who can hit the ground running while the latter focused much of his attention on investing in youngsters with potential who could be improved and sold on for a profit.

“The emphasis has moved a bit more to trying to sign lads who can produce in the here and now,” COO Paul Douglas said.

“We've all sensed that and we all feel, to some extent, that we need to get back to what we do best, which is combining the two elements.

“We've always had a good blend of players. We've never been a nursery club that just signs young players in the hope that they will develop and someone will buy them off us.

“But at the same time we've always been conscious that if you are effective in your player trading it's probably the only way a club can avoid its owner having to put in more and more money.”

Evans came back for a second spell in charge in April last year and brought in 14 new faces during the summer as part of his rebuild of the club following the Championship relegation campaign under Matt Taylor and then Leam Richardson.

Rotherham find themselves in the bottom half of League One after a disappointing campaign so far and the boss is already making plans for a better showing next term.

During Warne's tenure, the Millers signed prospects like Semi Ajayi and Viktor Johansson for free and paid fees for Matt Crooks, Dan Barlaser and Ollie Rathbone.

All five went on to make money for the club through sales after making major contributions on the pitch.

Rotherham have come in for criticism from some fans for not spending on transfer fees since Evans' return and instead using their budget to fund the biggest third-tier wage bill in their history.

Douglas insists that chairman Tony Stewart is happy to pay fees if that is the advice that comes from the person in the hot-seat and the recruitment staff.

He said: “When you're signing a player for a fee, any sensible club will sign a player safe in the knowledge that it's a player who will develop further and go on to earn you more money – or at least get you your money back – through a sale.

“That's the only real caveat that's put on bringing in a player for a fee.

“That's how we try to operate. There have been times when we haven't achieved it, but it doesn't stop us trying.”

The glaring exception has been Chiedozie Ogbene who was brought in for a nominal sum from Brentford and left as a free agent for Luton Town in 2023 after the Millers kept him for a successful Championship survival push and he rejected several offers of a new deal.

He later left the Hatters for Ipswich Town in an £8-million switch.

Two key members of the class of 2024/25, Hakeem Odoffin and Cam Humphreys, are also likely to depart for nothing when their contracts expire this summer.

Meanwhile, Douglas is looking forward to the Millers regaining their second-tier status at some stage.

“It's great being in the Championship,” he said. “We can't wait to have another go at it. Every time we've been there, we've always thought we've learned a bit more.

“"I genuinely think that most of our fans enjoy the challenge of us competing against the likes of Sunderland, Stoke City and all the big-city clubs and savour it while it lasts.”

Under Stewart, Rotherham have spent six of the last 11 seasons at the higher level.

“As a club, we're very proud of what has been a monumental achievement,” Douglas said. “But we don't rest on our laurels. We're conscious that if you're not moving forwards you're moving backwards.

“At the moment, we're in a difficult position in that we've made a huge investment into the playing staff and we haven't seen the results we would have all liked to.

“Then again, anybody who follows football knows how difficult it is to make that transition of so many players coming into a club and blending them into a team.”