Rotherham United chief operating officer Paul Douglas.

ROTHERHAM United are operating this season on the biggest playing budget they have ever had at League One level in their history.

The Advertiser asked the club for an interview to discuss events in the recent January transfer window and chief operating officer Paul Douglas confirmed the scale of the club's financial outlay for the 2024/25 campaign.

“I can tell you, the chairman this year has spent more on the squad than we ever have on a League One squad before,” he said. “And by a considerable amount.”

The Millers' summer recruitment drive saw 14 new arrivals come through the door at AESSEAL New York Stadium as they sought to build a squad capable of challenging for an instant return to the Championship following last term's relegation.

With the club neither threatening the play-off places or in any danger of the drop, last month saw only four more additions to the squad.

Manager Steve Evans has always maintained that he has been more than happy with the financial backing he has received since his return in April for a second spell in the hot-seat.

Douglas said: “Our position in the division this year isn't as a result of battening down the hatches, thinking: ‘Let's consolidate.’

“Tony (chairman Stewart) has taken a typically bullish approach to the season and supported Steve and Rob (director of football recruitment Scott) in the players we selected in the summer.

“We had a very busy period during which 14 signings came in. That's a huge churn of players. For any manager, that's a difficult situation to manage in terms of blending new faces together and making sure you get the chemistry right.

“It was never going to be an easy transition. And we are in a transition. It was a hard task in the first half of the season, that's been clear.

“That, really, is the story of this season and of the January window. It was felt that another big influx of players wasn't going to be the answer. We were starting to see an improvement in results early in the month.”

Three new faces came in on loan – Louie Sibley, Dan Gore and Pelly Mpanzu – and Josh Kayode added to the numbers when he returned from a temporary spell at Shrewsbury Town.

There were six departures: Christ Tiehi, Jamie Mcart and Cohen Bramall plus loanees Joe Hungbo and Esapa Osong and youngster Ciaran McGuckin who became a Yeovil Town loanee for the second time this term.

Douglas said: “It was felt that the players we went for would strengthen the side. There were one or two others we were looking at but we were unable to make those deals happen.

“That was because the parent club in the end decided against letting players or there were other clubs who came in and beat us to them.”