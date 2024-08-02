Richard Wood with the Papa Johns Trophy during his Rotherham United days.

PAUL Douglas has marvelled at the staying power of Richard Wood as Rotherham United prepare to welcome back the club legend to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The centre-half, who celebrated his 39th birthday a month ago, kept securing contracts season after season during his long spell with the Millers.

The captain finally bowed out last summer after nearly a decade of service and returns on Saturday with new club Doncaster Rovers for his testimonial match.

“He's been a great servant to us over the years," chief operating officer Douglas said. “I don't think he ever signed anything longer than a two-year deal.

“Warney (former boss Paul Warne) was forever thinking this would be his last year but he just kept coming back, putting in great performances and earning his place in the side.”

Wood was signed for Rotherham in 2014 by Steve Evans who is now back in the Rotherham dugout for a second spell in charge.

The defender went on to win three promotions from League One - including the 2018 one when he famously scored twice in the play-off final at Wembley - wear the armband for several years, lift Papa Johns Trophy silverware and play his part in Championship survival in the 2022/23 campaign.

“Some of his performances for us were critical in us going up,” Douglas said.

The COO is calling on Rotherham fans to turn out in force for the match in Wood's honour, which is also the Millers' final warm-up fixture before August 10 opening day.

“I hope everybody manages to get to the game,” he said. “It's a decent friendly for us as well.”