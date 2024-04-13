g

The Rotherham United midfielder just lied disconsolately on the turf after putting his team behind with an own goal.

The Millers had been keeping Swansea City at bay with some degree of comfort and were looking good for a rare away point in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then Rinomhota headed a 75th-minute Liam Walsh corner into the net to gift the Swans the spoils.

Cohen Bramall on the ball for Rotherham United at Swansea City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham, already relegated but putting up decent resistance on their travels for the second match in succession, remain on 23 points .

They have three games left in which to earn the extra one they need to avoid equalling the division's record low total they set themselves seven years ago.

Viktor Johansson was called into action in the eighth minute, the goalkeeper getting down quickly to keep out a Liam Cullen shot as the home side started strongly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers were being starved of the ball by possession-based opposition yet they were next to have an effort on goal.

Swansea old boy Sam Clucas, a £16.5 million City signing seven years ago, tried his luck from the edge of the area and his miscued volley brought jeers from home fans who had been directing a smattering of boos towards him since kick-off.

On a wet, miserable day in South Wales, the visitors were conceding a number of corners but managing to keep their goal intact.

Johansson parried a speculative effort by Jay Fulton from a tight angle as the half-hour mark came and went with the Swans struggling to create any real openings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham continued to defend resolutely against opponents who started the contest in 15th spot and had no play-off hopes or relegation concerns.

As the interval approached, Johansson was up to the challenge when Jamie Paterson dispossessed Cameron Humphreys and skipped through on goal from 50 yards out.

The save required to keep out a fierce Ronald effort soon afterwards was the keeper's best moment of the half.

The Millers had made no changes to the side that had started Wednesday night's match at West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the treatment room as crowded as ever, there were again two spare places on the bench as the same seven substitutes were named.

Players' voices echoed around a near-silent stadium in the early stages of the second half of a game with a real end-of-season feel.

Rotherham continued to shut down Swansea in the final third and restricted the home side to a tame shot from Ronaldo that was easily dealt with by Johansson.

At the other end, Rinomhota was off target from distance for the Millers who had seen Clucas leave the fray through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disaster struck when Rinomhota inadvertently beat Johansson, doing something Swansea had looked unlikely to achieve themselves.

Teammates pulled him to his feet and Rotherham battled to the final whistle.

Tom Eaves flashed a stoppage-time header just wide, but the Millers had lacked an attacking edge all afternoon and Rinomhota’s contribution at the wrong end proved to be decisive.

Rotherham (3-4-2-1): Viktor Johansson; Hakeem Odoffin, Lee Peltier, Cameron Humphreys (Shane Ferguson 85); Seb Revan, Ollie Rathbone, Sam Clucas (Arvin Appiah 62), Cohen Bramall; Ollie Rathbone, Cafu (Charlie Wyke 85); Sam Nombe (Tom Eaves 72). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Femi Seriki, Ben Hatton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea (4-2-3-1): Carl Rushworth; Josh Key, Ben Cabango, Harry Darling, Jay Fulton (Liam Walsh 72), Josh Tymon; Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes; Ronald (Aimar Govea 72), Ollie Cooper (Jamal Lowe 65), Jamie Paterson; Liam Cullen. Subs not used: Andy Fisher, Jerry Yates, Charlie Patino, Mykola Kuharevich, Bashir Humphreys, Azeem Abdulai.

Goals: Rinomhota og 75 (Swansea).

Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire).