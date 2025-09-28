Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw during the game at Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

RIVAL boss Nigel Cough issued a message of support for Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw after another away defeat this weekend kept the Millers in League One's drop zone.

Clough's Mansfield Town side came from behind to snatch a last-gasp goal and condemn the visitors to a 2-1 loss at the One Call Stadium yesterday.

Rotherham have yet to put a point on the board on enemy territory this season and are in 21st spot, but the man in the Stags hot-seat is adamant that their time in the relegation places will be only temporary.

Clough's mid-table team went into the clash without a win in six matches and, afterwards, he said: “Matt's having a tough time. It's not running for him. We know how that feels because in the last few weeks it's not run for us. It will change.”

The Millers took a seventh-minute lead through Jordan Hugill's spot-kick but then conceded twice after the break to give up their chance of a much-needed victory on the road.

Hamshaw is in the early stages of a rebuild mission following his March appointment and is frustrated by his side's continuing inability to see out matches on oppositions soil after they have started well.

Clough said: “I thought that, once we settled down after the penalty, we played some very good stuff against a good team.

“Don't underestimate Rotherham because of their league position. They have some very, very good players. Without a doubt, they won't be down there in the next few months.”

The Mansfield manager had no real complaints about the penalty, awarded when a Hugill shot was defended by centre-half Frazer Blake-Tracy, and felt that his own side should have been given a spot-kick in the first half.

“Frazer's arm's certainly up and we're not sure if the ball hit his body first,” Clough said. “Frazer said it brushed his arm. It hit more of his body, but his arm is in the air.

“We thought we had a good shout for one the other end when the ball actually rolled up against their lad's arm. If you can explain to me what is handball and what isn't these days, I'd be very interested to hear it.”

Tyler Roberts equalised for Mansfield just after the hour-mark when he latched on to Rhys Oates' quick throw-in and raced away to beat goalkeeper Cameron Dawson for a tight angle.

Then, with the match about to enter stoppage time, substitute Dom Dwyer headed in Aaron Lewis's free-kick with his first touch of the contest.

“I think Tyler took everybody by surprise,” Clough said. ”Rotherham were maybe expecting a cross. Suddenly, the ball is nestling in the bottom corner of the goal.

“At the end, it's a terrific ball in from Aaron and a bullet header from Dom Dwight. Brilliant.

“When it went in, I'm thinking: ‘How long have we got to go?’ It was a long six minutes after that!

“Rotherham's height and their set-plays were the biggest concern, but I thought that we dealt with everything pretty comfortably after that.”