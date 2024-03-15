g

The German took charge of the Terriers last month and brings them to AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow for an all-Yorkshire Championship clash.

He says that Huddersfield must physically stand up to the Millers so that their superior skills can then shine through.

“Rotherham play many, many long balls and we have to fight for the second balls," he said. “In this situation, you always need players with heart and passion.

“We have to fight against them and then we should beat them because of our better quality.”

Town are in the drop zone as they make the short trip to S60 to take on a bottom-placed Rotherham team 20 points adrift of safety with nine matches left and heading back to League One.

If results continue to go against the Millers their relegation could be confirmed as soon as Easter.

Town, who won the corresponding fixture at the John Smith's Stadium 2-0 in September when Neil Warnock was still their manager, are in a nine-club battle to stay up and are one point below the survival cut.