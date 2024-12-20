Rotherham United boss Steve Evans used to manage Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are set to come up against a weakened opposition frontline as they kick off their festive fixture schedule with a trip to Mansfield Town tomorrow.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stags are likely to be without top scorer Lee Gregory who was once a transfer target for the Millers.

The veteran marksman hasn't played since early November when a knee injury brought to an end his run of seven goals in 14 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield were in the play-off reckoning early in the campaign but Nigel Clough's side have been struggling to pick up points.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans used to manage Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Their last league win came on October 22 at Wigan Athletic and they haven't triumphed on home soil, other than in the Vertu Trophy, since beating Blackpool on October 5.

They have sorely missed 36-year-old Gregory. Rotherham were keen to sign the Sheffield-born striker in 2016 when he was with Millwall. The London club kept upping the asking price and then-boss Alan Stubbs eventually brought in Dexter Blackstock.

Former Millers frontman Jordan Bowery is in the Stags ranks and has been playing as a centre-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield are one of the former clubs of Rotherham manager Steve Evans whose side are likely to be backed by a sold-out away following approaching the 2,000 mark.

The boss appreciates the travelling support, but knows abuse will be coming his way from three sides of the ground after leaving Town to take the hot-seat at Peterborough United in 2018.

"It's brilliant,” he said. “Mind you, I'll get my normal welcome from Mansfield fans!

"I've always said, if a manager gets a hostile reception, it means the opposition fans know you're capable of hurting them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They know I gave my life to the club in the time I was there. I got an opportunity to leave and I left. It upset them. That's just part of football. I had some great times there.”

****************

One to watch

​Will Evans worked on his family's farm in Wales and played for Cymru Premier side Bala Town. Now aged 27, the attacker was 24 when he turned pro with Newport County. In two seasons at Rodney Parade he scored 23 goals in 91 League Two outings to earn a move to Mansfield Town last summer. He has hit the target six times in 18 league appearances for the Stags this term.

Form guide

​Mansfield: LLWLLD

Millers: LWLWWW

Mansfield followed up a 2-1 home loss to Huddersfield Town with a goalless draw at Charlton Athletic last Saturday.

Past meetings

Aug 20 2024, Vertu Trophy: Millers 2 Mansfield 0

Jordan Hugill 2

Apr 26 2008, League Two: Mansfield 0 Millers 1

Jamie Yates

Oct 6 2007, League Two: Millers 3 Mansfield 2

Marcus Bean, Marc Newsham, Stephen Brogan

Sep 4 2007, Johnstone's Paint Trophy: Mansfield 0 Millers 1

Ian Sharps

Opposition boss

Nigel Clough has been a boss since 1998. Now aged 58, he started out at Burton Albion, then managed Derby County and Sheffield United before a return to the Pirelli Stadium where he won promotion to the Championship. He has been in charge of Mansfield since 2020 and led them out of League Two last season. As a player, he was a striker for Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Burton, racking up well over 600 career appearances.

Man in the middle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zac Kennard-Kettle, from Northumberland, is in his first season as an EFL referee. Rotherham fans will be familiar with his father, Trevor Kettle, whose retirement from officiating in 2022 was welcomed by supporters of clubs everywhere. Kettle Senior sent off three Millers players and manager Mick Harford while also allowing a disputed last-minute Barnsley equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Oakwell in 2005. It’s still talked about to this day.

The odds

A home win is 23/20 while a Millers triumph is 21/10. A draw is on offer at 12/5. In 64 games between the clubs since 1932, Rotherham have won 32 times and suffered 17 defeats.