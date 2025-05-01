Operation for a Rotherham United player, plus other team news ahead of the Peterborough United match

By Paul Davis
Published 1st May 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 15:32 BST
Rotherham United defender Reece James. Picture: Jim BrailsfordRotherham United defender Reece James. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Rotherham United defender Reece James. Picture: Jim Brailsford
DEFENDER Reece James is about to undergo surgery so that he's fit and raring to go when Rotherham United's players return from their summer break at the end of June.

The left-back has been nursing a hernia for a number of weeks and will miss Saturday's last-day League One clash at Peterborough United as he goes under the knife.

“I've told him to go and get his operation now to make sure he's back for pre-season,” manager Matt Hamshaw said.

The 31-year-old joined the club last summer on a two-year deal after parting company with Sheffield Wednesday and has made 49 appearances this term.

There is better news concerning 14-goal top scorer Sam Nombe who had been a doubt for the Posh date after suffering a dead leg in the 1-1 draw at Stevenage last Sunday.

“Sam took a bit of a knock but we think he's going to be fine,” said Hamshaw.

The boss is considering handing a first start to young loanee Dan Gore following the Manchester United midfielder's return from a foot issue as a substitute at the Lamex Stadium.

Fellow midfield man Shaun McWilliams, fit after a quad problem will be on the bench again but there will be no place for Zak Jules as the Millers play safe with the centre-half who hasn't played since March because of hamstring trouble.

The 28-year-old is training again but Hamshaw wants him to focus on his summer rehabilitation rather than come back for a dead-rubber contest between two sides who have under-performed in the third tier this season.

“It's a game too early for him,” the manager said.

Rotherham will kick off in 13th spot while Peterborough are 17th.

The Millers have picked up since Hamshaw's appointment just over a month ago and could finish in the top half if they win for a fourth time in his eight matches in charge.

