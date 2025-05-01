Operation for a Rotherham United player, plus other team news ahead of the Peterborough United match
The left-back has been nursing a hernia for a number of weeks and will miss Saturday's last-day League One clash at Peterborough United as he goes under the knife.
“I've told him to go and get his operation now to make sure he's back for pre-season,” manager Matt Hamshaw said.
The 31-year-old joined the club last summer on a two-year deal after parting company with Sheffield Wednesday and has made 49 appearances this term.
There is better news concerning 14-goal top scorer Sam Nombe who had been a doubt for the Posh date after suffering a dead leg in the 1-1 draw at Stevenage last Sunday.
“Sam took a bit of a knock but we think he's going to be fine,” said Hamshaw.
The boss is considering handing a first start to young loanee Dan Gore following the Manchester United midfielder's return from a foot issue as a substitute at the Lamex Stadium.
Fellow midfield man Shaun McWilliams, fit after a quad problem will be on the bench again but there will be no place for Zak Jules as the Millers play safe with the centre-half who hasn't played since March because of hamstring trouble.
The 28-year-old is training again but Hamshaw wants him to focus on his summer rehabilitation rather than come back for a dead-rubber contest between two sides who have under-performed in the third tier this season.
“It's a game too early for him,” the manager said.
Rotherham will kick off in 13th spot while Peterborough are 17th.
The Millers have picked up since Hamshaw's appointment just over a month ago and could finish in the top half if they win for a fourth time in his eight matches in charge.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.