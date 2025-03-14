Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM United made an operating loss of £1.7 million in last season's Championship relegation campaign, the club have revealed.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual accounts covering the period to the end of June 2024 are due to be published by Companies House in the next few days.

But the Millers, who say the playing budget for the year was the biggest in their history, have taken action to give supporters an early view of some of the key figures by today releasing financial information on their website.

Their statement highlights:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

– An operating loss £600,000 higher than the £1.1m of the previous season when second-tier safety was achieved.

– An increase in turnover of 22 per cent, which was helped by the player sales of Ben Wiles, Viktor Johansson and Georgie Kelly.

– A rise in commercial income of three per cent.

– A more than doubling in outgoings, with pitch repairs, increasing utility costs and compensation for departing staff contributing to the amount.

The club also confirmed that this term's League One budget is at its highest-ever level for the third tier and is almost 50 per cent more than it was when they were last in the division, in 2021/22 when they won promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement to fans said: "Although the club were able to generate additional revenue during our stint in the Championship through revenue streams including media coverage, season-ticket sales, corporate hospitality and merchandising, the financial landscape as a whole continued to undergo a transformation, with other notable running costs significantly rising.

"Despite all of this, chairman Tony Stewart has continued to quantify his ongoing passion and ambition for Rotherham United by setting the club’s highest-ever budget for a season in the third tier.

"Despite the losses shown in our accounts – and largely thanks to your support and that of our chairman through his own personal investment and that of ASD Holdings – the club continues to be financially sustainable in an increasingly volatile industry.

"It feels appropriate to conclude by reaffirming to our supporters that the chairman's and board’s desire to succeed burns as brightly as ever, despite the challenges we have been required to navigate over recent seasons."