THEY travelled in hope and they travelled in numbers as Rotherham United kicked off their 2024/25 campaign.

This was League One under a new manager following the relegation misery of the previous season.

The Millers have a habit of going well in this division and their fans packed the away at Exeter City and loudly sang promotion songs after making the long, long journey to the south west for a 5.30pm Saturday kick-off.

They returned home unrewarded after watching their side slip to an opening-day defeat caused by a Grecians goal in the 70th minute.

Rotherham paid the price for missing chances and, after a summer of rebuilding, still have work to do.

Neither side dominated the opening exchanges in which both sets of supporters were in good voice.

Josh Magennis hit the bar early on for the home team as the referee blew for an infringement while Jack Aitchison and Sean Raggett traded off-target headers.

Joe Hungbo tried his luck from distance and forced a save from Joe Whitworth and, at the other end, Aitchison was wide again, this time with a shot.

The contest remained even as the half-hour mark came and went on a warm, cloudy day at St James Park where the atmosphere was proving to be better than the game.

Vincent Harper swept an effort over the bar before Jonson Clarke-Harris came agonisingly close to opening the scoring.

Manager Steve Evans has described signing the prolific hitman as the third-tier coup of the summer transfer window and the new boy should have done better with Hungbo's cross than glance it just the wrong side of the woodwork in front of the Rotherham faithful.

The boss had gone for three at the back where there was a place for Jamie McCart. The defender had been transfer-listed at the end of last term but then played well enough in the latter stages of pre-season to force his way into his boss's thinking.

Dillon Phillips had won the battle of the goalkeepers and was preferred in the net to Cameron Dawson while there was no place in the squad for Liam Kelly and Shaun McWilliams.

The midfield pair had travelled with the Millers party and went through a pre-match training session on the pitch, unlike centre-half Zak Jules who stayed at home after being ruled out by illness.

Four of the 13 close-season signings - Joe Rafferty, Raggett, Hungbo and Clarke-Harris were in the starting 11 and there was plenty of firepower on the bench.

Phillips saved from Reece Cole soon after the restart, dropping on a ball that was heading into the bottom corner, and then did well to dive to his right and parry another effort from the same player.

The Millers were coming under pressure and Phillips was called into action for a third time to deny the Grecians forward, pushing out a fiercely-hit shot.

Cohen Bramall whistled a 30-yarder not far off target and Hakeem Odoffin was denied by a block close to the line as the visitors responded.

There was a moment of point-blank brilliance from Phillips who spread himself to foil Aitchison before Odoffin should have opened the scoring for the visitors but somehow headed over when substitute Sam Nombe, looking lively against his former club, delivered a perfect cross.

Rotherham were made to pay shortly afterwards when Exeter sub Caleb Watts turned the ball in from close range.

Christ Tiehi fired wastefully over as the clock started to tick down and, 22 days after playing in tier seven, Jack Holmes made his pro debut as a substitute. His introduction was a bright spot in a disappointing afternoon.

Exeter's Millenic Alli wasn't far away with a curling effort while Nombe twice had sights of goal towards the final whistle.

He fluffed a header and then his last-gasp shot was saved as City saw out the match for victory.

That away end, so raucous early on, fell silent as supporters trooped away.

Exeter (3-5-2): Joe Whitworth; Pierce Sweeney, Tristan Crama, Johnly Yfeko (Ben Purrington 88); Ilmari Niskanen, Ed Francis, Jack McMillan, Reece Cole (Millenic Alli 68), Vincent Harper (Caleb Watts 68); Josh Magennis, Jack Aitchison (Pedro Borges 80). Subs not used: Shaun McDonald, Jack Fitzwater, Cheick Diabete.

Rotherham (3-4-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Cameron Humphreys, Sean Raggett, Jamie McCart (Joe Powell 69); Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Christ Tiehi, Cohen Bramall; Joe Hungbo (Jack Holmes 79); Jordan Hugill (Esapa Osong 79), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Sam Nombe 59). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Reece James.

Goals: Watts 70 (Exeter).

Referee: Paul Howard (London).